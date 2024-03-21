LPKF Laser & Electronics SE generated revenue of EUR 124.3 million and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of EUR 3.7 million in the 2023 financial year, narrowly achieving its forecast.

Non-recurring effects, including severance costs and the change in the value of virtual share options, reduced earnings by about EUR 0.7 million.

Order intake in the 2023 financial year was EUR 120.2 million, down 3.3% year on year, and the order backlog declined to EUR 58.9 million. However, LPKF received a major order upwards of EUR 15 million in its solar business in the first quarter of 2024.

The company made significant progress in the semiconductor market and entered the biotech market for the first time with a new product. Business in laser systems for printed circuit board depaneling fared well, and the Development segment also performed well.

The Welding segment fell short of expectations due to delays in follow-up orders from medical technology customers and sales performance in individual regions. The Solar segment is enjoying strong growth due to high global demand for renewable energies.

LPKF expects Group revenue of between EUR 130 million and EUR 140 million and an adjusted EBIT margin of between 4% and 8% for the 2024 financial year. The company aims to achieve an attractive single-digit growth rate for its core business in the medium term.

