IBU-tec Advanced Materials Forecasts Significant Sales & EBITDA Growth for 2023/2024
In 2023, a challenging year economically, a revenue of EUR 48.3 million was recorded, alongside an EBITDA of approximately EUR 3.0 million. Early 2024 saw significant achievements in the battery sector, including a partnership with LANXESS and the launch of the innovative product, IBUvolt LFP 402.
- Revenue in 2023 was EUR 48.3 million, with EBITDA at approximately EUR 3.0 million
- Important milestones achieved in the battery sector in early 2024, including cooperation with LANXESS and launch of new product IBUvolt LFP 402
- Forecast for 2024 includes a significant increase in revenue of around 25% year-on-year and above-average growth in EBITDA of 40-45% year-on-year
- Challenging macroeconomic conditions in 2023, but strong growth in battery materials sector
- Expectations for 2024 include significant sales growth of 25% and EBITDA growth of 40-45%, with EBITDA margin expected to be around 7%
- CEO Jörg Leinenbach optimistic about 2024, focusing on dynamic growth in battery sector and positive development in other markets
The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at IBU-tec advanced materials is on 21.03.2024.
The price of IBU-tec advanced materials at the time of the news was 9,6050EUR and was down -0,21 % compared with the previous
day.
10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,9200EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,28 % since publication.
