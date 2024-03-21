Revenue in 2023 was EUR 48.3 million, with EBITDA at approximately EUR 3.0 million

Important milestones achieved in the battery sector in early 2024, including cooperation with LANXESS and launch of new product IBUvolt LFP 402

Forecast for 2024 includes a significant increase in revenue of around 25% year-on-year and above-average growth in EBITDA of 40-45% year-on-year

Challenging macroeconomic conditions in 2023, but strong growth in battery materials sector

Expectations for 2024 include significant sales growth of 25% and EBITDA growth of 40-45%, with EBITDA margin expected to be around 7%

CEO Jörg Leinenbach optimistic about 2024, focusing on dynamic growth in battery sector and positive development in other markets

The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at IBU-tec advanced materials is on 21.03.2024.

The price of IBU-tec advanced materials at the time of the news was 9,6050EUR and was down -0,21 % compared with the previous day.

