Cannovum Cannabis Soars as Federal Council Confirms Legalization in Europe's Largest Market
The Federal Council of Germany has given the green light for cannabis legalization from April 1, 2024. This landmark decision is set to provide Cannovum Cannabis AG with unprecedented growth opportunities in Europe's biggest consumer market.
- Federal Council confirms cannabis legalization in Germany as of April 1, 2024 - Cannovum Cannabis AG sees positive growth opportunities in Europe's largest consumer market - The company plans to generate significant sales in the recreational cannabis sector - Cannovum Cannabis AG intends to expand its presence in various market segments - The company has a unique partnership with large horticultural and agricultural companies in Germany - The legalization will lead to amendments in various laws, including the Narcotics Act and pharmaceutical law
The price of CANNOVUM CANNABIS at the time of the news was 4,2000EUR and was up +17,98 % compared with the previous
day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,3000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,38 % since publication.
ISIN:DE000A37FUP2WKN:A37FUP
Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten.
