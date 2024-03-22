Federal Council confirms cannabis legalization in Germany as of April 1, 2024 - Cannovum Cannabis AG sees positive growth opportunities in Europe's largest consumer market - The company plans to generate significant sales in the recreational cannabis sector - Cannovum Cannabis AG intends to expand its presence in various market segments - The company has a unique partnership with large horticultural and agricultural companies in Germany - The legalization will lead to amendments in various laws, including the Narcotics Act and pharmaceutical law

