Siltronic AG plans to cease production of polished and epitaxial small diameter wafers at its Burghausen site by 2025.

The company currently produces wafers with a diameter of 300 mm, 200 mm and smaller diameters (SD) of up to 150 mm.

The decision to stop SD wafer production is due to a shift in demand towards larger diameters and improved properties, leading to a decline in volumes and negative impact on earnings.

Despite the cessation of SD wafer production, the Burghausen site remains crucial for Siltronic, housing their global technology, research and development center, and a large part of their administrative functions.

SD wafers accounted for a single-digit percentage of the Group’s sales in the past financial year, with around 400 people employed in the small diameters. The company aims to reduce the workforce in a socially responsible manner.

Siltronic AG is a leading wafer manufacturer with production sites in Asia, Europe, and the USA, employing around 4,500 people worldwide.

The next important date, Analyst event, at SILTRONIC AG is on 02.05.2024.

The price of SILTRONIC AG at the time of the news was 86,25EUR and was down -0,14 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.625,52PKT (+0,60 %).





