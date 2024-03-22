    checkAd

    Siltronic AG, a global leader in wafer manufacturing, is set to halt production of small diameter wafers at its Burghausen facility by 2025, in response to changing market demands.

    • Siltronic AG plans to cease production of polished and epitaxial small diameter wafers at its Burghausen site by 2025.
    • The company currently produces wafers with a diameter of 300 mm, 200 mm and smaller diameters (SD) of up to 150 mm.
    • The decision to stop SD wafer production is due to a shift in demand towards larger diameters and improved properties, leading to a decline in volumes and negative impact on earnings.
    • Despite the cessation of SD wafer production, the Burghausen site remains crucial for Siltronic, housing their global technology, research and development center, and a large part of their administrative functions.
    • SD wafers accounted for a single-digit percentage of the Group’s sales in the past financial year, with around 400 people employed in the small diameters. The company aims to reduce the workforce in a socially responsible manner.
    • Siltronic AG is a leading wafer manufacturer with production sites in Asia, Europe, and the USA, employing around 4,500 people worldwide.

