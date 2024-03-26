ENCAVIS AG surpassed its guidance with its Consolidated Financial Statements 2023, with operating cash flow influenced by non-recurring effects.

The Group increased its energy production to around 3,354 gigawatt hours (GWh) in 2023, which is 7% higher than the previous year.

Projects and project rights were acquired for around 550 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity, exceeding the target of 750 GWh by one third.

The Group generated operating net revenue of EUR 449.1 million in 2023, which is below the previous year's level but above the planned level.

The equity ratio as of 31 December 2023 increased from 28.1 % to 33.2 % year-on-year.

Despite reduced operating cash flow in 2023, the Group had cash at its disposal at year-end 2023 amounting to EUR 375.6 million for further growth.

The next important date, AR meeting and publication of consolidated financial statements IFRS / JA AG 2023 (after market), at ENCAVIS is on 26.03.2024.

The price of ENCAVIS at the time of the news was 16,868EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 16,865EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,01 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.804,99PKT (+0,57 %).





