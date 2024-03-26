BRANICKS Group AG Gains Majority Support for Loan Extensions, Secures Bridge Financing, and Plans Supervisory Board Leadership Change
Branicks Group AG recently secured a significant extension on its promissory note loans, with 96% of lenders voting in favor. This extension, coupled with an extended bridge financing for a key acquisition and confirmed corporate planning, signals a strong future for the company.
Foto: DIC Asset AG
- Branicks Group AG's lenders voted in favor of extending promissory note loans by 96% - The promissory note loans will be extended until June 30, 2025 - Bridge financing for the acquisition of shares in VIB Vermögen AG was also extended with an immediate repayment of EUR 40 million - The remaining EUR 160 million of bridge financing will be extended until December 31, 2024 - The Company's corporate planning up to 2026 was confirmed by an independent business review - A new Chairman of the Supervisory Board will be elected by mid-April 2024, with the current Chairman remaining a member of the board and Chairman of other companies.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at BRANICKS Group is on 16.05.2024.
The price of BRANICKS Group at the time of the news was 1,0780EUR and was down -9,49 % compared with the previous day.
Lesen Sie auch
+0,84 %
+19,42 %
-24,11 %
-67,76 %
-87,73 %
-92,85 %
-89,16 %
-83,04 %
-94,90 %
ISIN:DE000A1X3XX4WKN:A1X3XX
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte