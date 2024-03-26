    checkAd

     45  0 Kommentare BRANICKS Group AG Gains Majority Support for Loan Extensions, Secures Bridge Financing, and Plans Supervisory Board Leadership Change

    Branicks Group AG recently secured a significant extension on its promissory note loans, with 96% of lenders voting in favor. This extension, coupled with an extended bridge financing for a key acquisition and confirmed corporate planning, signals a strong future for the company.

    Foto: DIC Asset AG
    • Branicks Group AG's lenders voted in favor of extending promissory note loans by 96% - The promissory note loans will be extended until June 30, 2025 - Bridge financing for the acquisition of shares in VIB Vermögen AG was also extended with an immediate repayment of EUR 40 million - The remaining EUR 160 million of bridge financing will be extended until December 31, 2024 - The Company's corporate planning up to 2026 was confirmed by an independent business review - A new Chairman of the Supervisory Board will be elected by mid-April 2024, with the current Chairman remaining a member of the board and Chairman of other companies.

    The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at BRANICKS Group is on 16.05.2024.

    The price of BRANICKS Group at the time of the news was 1,0780EUR and was down -9,49 % compared with the previous day.


    BRANICKS Group

    ISIN:DE000A1X3XX4WKN:A1X3XX






    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
