SIBUR attends Geneva roundtable, discusses projects to reduce plastic pollution
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND (ots) - Media OutReach Newswire
(https://www.media-outreach.com) - Representatives of SIBUR, Russia's largest
producer of polymers and rubbers, attended the Ecumene roundtable in Geneva
where they discussed the company's advanced initiatives in the circular economy
and the mitigation of its climate impact.
The discussion took place in advance of an upcoming United Nations discussion on
a legally binding global agreement to combat plastic pollution, including in the
marine environment, scheduled for April 2024 in Ottawa, Canada.
Maxim Remchukov, SIBUR's Director for Sustainable Development, called polymer
waste recycling an important part of the company's sustainability strategy.
Under its Vivilen brand, SIBUR produces a range of polymers containing recycled
plastic for various applications: food (rPET), non-food (rPO) and home decor
(rPS). This initiative helps keep around 1.7 billion plastic bottles per year
out of landfills. SIBUR also recycles polystyrene packaging and canisters made
of low-density polyethylene.
SIBUR is implementing a number of plastic collection and recycling projects in
collaboration with various partners in its regions of operations. The company
supports plastic waste collection at marathons as well as football and
basketball matches, and it even produces eco-friendly basketballs from recycled
plastic.
The Russian government is also concerned about the environment and last year
mandated that plastic-packaging manufacturers either recycle their packaging or
pay a special environmental fee. Discussions are also under way regarding a ban
on certain types of plastic packaging.
Remchukov noted that opportunities for recycling mechanical plastic waste were
limited, depending on the quality of the material and how clean it is, whereas
chemical recycling (thermolysis) has enormous potential, he said. This process
converts complex and difficult-to-recycle packaging waste into hydrocarbon raw
materials, which are then used to produce primary polymers. SIBUR is considering
launching a pilot thermolysis plant.
The company is also a leader when it comes to the climate agenda. According to
the Russian Carbon Unit Registry, SIBUR has one of the largest portfolios of
climate projects among the Russian companies. SIBUR's climate projects are set
to reduce CO2 emissions by over 6 million tons by the end of 2032. The company
plans to sell the carbon units obtained through their implementation in Russian
and international markets.
Polymer waste recycling also reduces greenhouse gas emissions by decreasing the
volume of waste sent to landfills and the amount of primary raw materials used
for production, which are replaced in part by recycled materials.
For Editors:
SIBUR is Russia's largest producer of polymers and rubbers. The Company's unique
vertically integrated business model enables it to deliver highly competitive
products used in the consumer goods and automotive industries, as well as
construction, energy, chemistry and other industries across 100 countries.
SIBUR helps to reduce CO2 emissions stemming from the burning of oil and gas
extraction by-products by processing them into valuable petrochemical products.
Learn more at: https://www.sibur.ru/en/
Contact:
mailto:press@sibur.ru
mailto:sibur@em-comms.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/174009/5744405
OTS: SIBUR
