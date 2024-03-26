    checkAd

     SIBUR attends Geneva roundtable, discusses projects to reduce plastic pollution

    GENEVA, SWITZERLAND (ots) - Media OutReach Newswire
    (https://www.media-outreach.com) - Representatives of SIBUR, Russia's largest
    producer of polymers and rubbers, attended the Ecumene roundtable in Geneva
    where they discussed the company's advanced initiatives in the circular economy
    and the mitigation of its climate impact.

    The discussion took place in advance of an upcoming United Nations discussion on
    a legally binding global agreement to combat plastic pollution, including in the
    marine environment, scheduled for April 2024 in Ottawa, Canada.

    Maxim Remchukov, SIBUR's Director for Sustainable Development, called polymer
    waste recycling an important part of the company's sustainability strategy.
    Under its Vivilen brand, SIBUR produces a range of polymers containing recycled
    plastic for various applications: food (rPET), non-food (rPO) and home decor
    (rPS). This initiative helps keep around 1.7 billion plastic bottles per year
    out of landfills. SIBUR also recycles polystyrene packaging and canisters made
    of low-density polyethylene.

    SIBUR is implementing a number of plastic collection and recycling projects in
    collaboration with various partners in its regions of operations. The company
    supports plastic waste collection at marathons as well as football and
    basketball matches, and it even produces eco-friendly basketballs from recycled
    plastic.

    The Russian government is also concerned about the environment and last year
    mandated that plastic-packaging manufacturers either recycle their packaging or
    pay a special environmental fee. Discussions are also under way regarding a ban
    on certain types of plastic packaging.

    Remchukov noted that opportunities for recycling mechanical plastic waste were
    limited, depending on the quality of the material and how clean it is, whereas
    chemical recycling (thermolysis) has enormous potential, he said. This process
    converts complex and difficult-to-recycle packaging waste into hydrocarbon raw
    materials, which are then used to produce primary polymers. SIBUR is considering
    launching a pilot thermolysis plant.

    The company is also a leader when it comes to the climate agenda. According to
    the Russian Carbon Unit Registry, SIBUR has one of the largest portfolios of
    climate projects among the Russian companies. SIBUR's climate projects are set
    to reduce CO2 emissions by over 6 million tons by the end of 2032. The company
    plans to sell the carbon units obtained through their implementation in Russian
    and international markets.

    Polymer waste recycling also reduces greenhouse gas emissions by decreasing the
    volume of waste sent to landfills and the amount of primary raw materials used
    for production, which are replaced in part by recycled materials.

    For Editors:

    SIBUR is Russia's largest producer of polymers and rubbers. The Company's unique
    vertically integrated business model enables it to deliver highly competitive
    products used in the consumer goods and automotive industries, as well as
    construction, energy, chemistry and other industries across 100 countries.

    SIBUR helps to reduce CO2 emissions stemming from the burning of oil and gas
    extraction by-products by processing them into valuable petrochemical products.

    Learn more at: https://www.sibur.ru/en/

    Contact:

    mailto:press@sibur.ru
    mailto:sibur@em-comms.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/174009/5744405
    OTS: SIBUR


