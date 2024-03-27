Medios Records Double-Digit Growth in 2023, Forecasts Positive 2024 Outlook
In 2023, Medios AG, a frontrunner in Germany's specialty pharma solutions sector, recorded a remarkable double-digit growth, with a revenue surge of 10.8% to approximately €1.8 billion.
- Medios AG, a leading provider of specialty pharma solutions in Germany, achieved double-digit growth in 2023, with consolidated revenue increasing by 10.8% to around €1.8 billion.
- EBITDA pre1 rose by 10.3% to around €60.5 million, exceeding the most recent forecast of around €60 million. The EBITDA pre1 margin remained at the previous year's level of 3.4%.
- The company closed the acquisition of the Dutch market leader for pharmaceutical compounding services, Ceban, expected in the second quarter of 2024.
- For 2024, Medios AG forecasts a significant increase in revenue and margin, with revenue expected to be between €1.9 billion and €2.1 billion and EBITDA pre1 between €82 million and €91 million.
- The medium-term outlook for the 2025 financial year predicts revenue of around €2.15 billion and EBITDA pre1 of around €110 million, which corresponds to a margin of around 5.1%.
- Despite challenging conditions in 2023, Medios AG continued to implement its growth strategy and achieved its ambitious forecast for the year. The company plans to expand into other European countries and enter the market for personalized medicine.
