AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS.SW) Releases 2023 Annual Report - Discover the Highlights Now!
In its recently released 2023 Annual Report, AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) proudly showcased the significant strides made across its diverse investment portfolio, with notable financial achievements from Swiss Medical Network and MRH Switzerland AG.
- AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) published its Annual Report 2023, highlighting significant milestones achieved by all its investments during the year.
- Swiss Medical Network, a major holding of AEVIS, reported total revenues of CHF 768.7 million and an operating profit at the EBITDAR level of CHF 106.8 million.
- MRH Switzerland AG, the subsidiary of the Group’s hotel operations, reported a 10.3% increase in revenues to CHF 170.5 million and an EBITDAR of CHF 34.6 million.
- Swiss Hotel Properties SA and Infracore SA, both part of AEVIS's real estate portfolio, saw increases in the value of their real estate portfolios to CHF 857.8 million and CHF 1.29 billion respectively.
- AEVIS reported consolidated revenue of CHF 953.0 million in 2023, with an EBITDAR of CHF 119.9 million. However, a net loss of CHF 41.9 million was reported, and no distribution will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting.
- Changes in senior management were announced, with Fabrice Zumbrunnen becoming CEO of AEVIS as of 1 May 2024, and Michel Keusch joining as CFO and CIO as of 1 June 2024.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at AEVIS VICTORIA is on 28.03.2024.
