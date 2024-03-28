GRAMMER Group increased its revenue by 6.8% to EUR 2,304.9 million in FY 2023

The company's free cash flow rose to EUR 48.2 million, and operating EBIT was EUR 56.8 million, both higher than the previous year

Despite these increases, the business performance was still influenced by macroeconomic and sectoral uncertainties

GRAMMER has initiated a "Top 10 Measures" program to increase profitability in 2024

The company expects revenue to remain at the previous year’s level in 2024, with further improvement in profitability

Guoqiang Li, the Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed to the Executive Board effective from April 1, 2024.

The next important date, Press release on the annual financial report, at Grammer is on 28.03.2024.

The price of Grammer at the time of the news was 11,250EUR and was up +4,65 % compared with the previous day.

1 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11,000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,22 % since publication.






