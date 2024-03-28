    checkAd

    DEAG has achieved its 2023 targets with an impressive revenue of approx. EUR 313 million and an adjusted EBITDA of approx. EUR 31 million. The company has a positive outlook for 2024, with over 10 million tickets sold and a successful execution of its buy-and-build strategy. As of April 2024, Detlef Kornett will take over as sole CEO, with DEAG founder Prof. Peter L.H. Schwenkow continuing in an advisory role.

    • Revenue of approx. EUR 313 million and EBITDA adjusted for non-recurring effects of approx. EUR 31 million
    • Targets for 2023 clearly achieved and positive outlook for 2024
    • Very strong ticketing with over 10 million tickets sold
    • Successful execution of buy-and-build strategy, set to remain integral to future growth
    • Detlef Kornett appointed sole CEO effective April 2024
    • DEAG founder Prof. Peter L.H. Schwenkow to continue advising the company and remain a shareholder

    The price of 8 DEAG Deut 26-S at the time of the news was 103,16EUR and was up +0,15 % compared with the previous day.


    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
