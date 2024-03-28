DEAG Deut 26-S Thrives in 2023, Detlef Kornett Appointed as Sole CEO
DEAG has achieved its 2023 targets with an impressive revenue of approx. EUR 313 million and an adjusted EBITDA of approx. EUR 31 million. The company has a positive outlook for 2024, with over 10 million tickets sold and a successful execution of its buy-and-build strategy. As of April 2024, Detlef Kornett will take over as sole CEO, with DEAG founder Prof. Peter L.H. Schwenkow continuing in an advisory role.
- Revenue of approx. EUR 313 million and EBITDA adjusted for non-recurring effects of approx. EUR 31 million
- Targets for 2023 clearly achieved and positive outlook for 2024
- Very strong ticketing with over 10 million tickets sold
- Successful execution of buy-and-build strategy, set to remain integral to future growth
- Detlef Kornett appointed sole CEO effective April 2024
- DEAG founder Prof. Peter L.H. Schwenkow to continue advising the company and remain a shareholder
The price of 8 DEAG Deut 26-S at the time of the news was 103,16EUR and was up +0,15 % compared with the previous day.
