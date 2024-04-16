AGRANA's EBIT for the 2023|24 financial year was €151.0 million, a significant improvement from the prior year - Earnings per share rose to €1.04, with consolidated revenue amounting to €3,786.9 million - AGRANA forecasts a significant decline in EBIT for the 2024|25 financial year due to a challenging business environment - The proposed dividend payout for the 2023|24 financial year is €0.90 per share, consistent with the previous year - The Annual Report for 2023|24 and outlook for 2024|25 will be published on May 14, 2024 - The announcement is available in both German and English on www.agrana.com

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Agrana Beteiligungs is on 14.05.2024.

The price of Agrana Beteiligungs at the time of the news was 13,375EUR and was down -1,11 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,450EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,56 % since publication.





