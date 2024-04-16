Agrana Beteiligungs Shares: Solid EBIT, €0.90 Dividend Proposal, but Subdued 2024/25 Outlook
In a year marked by notable growth, AGRANA reported a substantial rise in EBIT for the 2023|24 fiscal year, alongside a robust increase in earnings per share. However, a challenging business landscape looms ahead.
- AGRANA's EBIT for the 2023|24 financial year was €151.0 million, a significant improvement from the prior year - Earnings per share rose to €1.04, with consolidated revenue amounting to €3,786.9 million - AGRANA forecasts a significant decline in EBIT for the 2024|25 financial year due to a challenging business environment - The proposed dividend payout for the 2023|24 financial year is €0.90 per share, consistent with the previous year - The Annual Report for 2023|24 and outlook for 2024|25 will be published on May 14, 2024 - The announcement is available in both German and English on www.agrana.com
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Agrana Beteiligungs is on 14.05.2024.
The price of Agrana Beteiligungs at the time of the news was 13,375EUR and was down -1,11 % compared with the previous
day.
11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,450EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,56 % since publication.
Lesen Sie auch
+0,56 %
+0,93 %
-0,18 %
-3,22 %
-19,85 %
-25,03 %
-29,56 %
-33,11 %
+28,13 %
ISIN:AT000AGRANA3WKN:A2NB37
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte