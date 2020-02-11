Deutsche EuroShop bleibt unter Beschuss von Shortseller Adelphi Capital - Aktiennews

Hamburg (www.aktiencheck.de) - Leerverkäufer Adelphi Capital LLP erhöht Short-Position in Deutsche EuroShop-Aktien wieder signifikant:

Die Shortseller der Hedgefonds-Firma Adelphi Capital LLP halten die Aktien des Shoppingcenter-Investors Deutsche EuroShop (ISIN: DE0007480204, WKN: 748020, Ticker-Symbol: DEQ, NASDAQ OTC-Symbol: DUSCF) unter Beschuss. [mehr]


 

