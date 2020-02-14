Deutsche EuroShop Kräftige Erhöhung der Short-Position von Adelphi Capital - Aktiennews

Hamburg (www.aktiencheck.de) - Leerverkäufer Adelphi Capital LLP hat Short-Position in Deutsche EuroShop-Aktien signifikant ausgebaut:

Die Shortseller der Hedgefonds-Firma Adelphi Capital LLP haben ihr Engagement in den Aktien des Shoppingcenter-Investors Deutsche EuroShop (ISIN: DE0007480204, WKN: 748020, Ticker-Symbol: DEQ, NASDAQ OTC-Symbol: DUSCF) kräftig aufgestockt. [mehr]


 

