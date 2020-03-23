Zoom Video Communications Wird sich das Wachstum nach der Covid-19-Pandemie verlangsamen? Aktienanalyse

Nachrichtenquelle: Aktiencheck News
23.03.2020, 21:11  |  103   |   |   
Kulmbach (www.aktiencheck.de) - Zoom Video Communications-Aktienanalyse von "Der Aktionär":

Thobias Quaß vom Anlegermagazin "Der Aktionär" nimmt in einer aktuellen Aktienanalyse die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ISIN: US98980L1017, WKN: A2PGJ2, Ticker-Symbol: 5ZM, NASDAQ-Symbol: ZM) unter die Lupe. [mehr]


 

Zoom Video Communications Registered (A) Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier
Mehr zum Thema
Klicken Sie auf eines der Themen und seien Sie stets dazu informiert. Mehr Informationen hier.
AktienAnlegerPandemieDer AktionärNASDAQ


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Saudi-Arabien vs. Russland: Radikaler Neubeginn für die Ölmärkte?
Gilead Sciences: Covid-19-Medikament im Experimentier-Status - Nachfrage "überwältigend" - Aktienanalyse
Wirecard: Dynamische Gegenbewegung möglich, wenn... - Aktienanalyse
Barrick Gold: Wie lange dauern die Minenschließungen an? Aktienanalyse
Wirecard: Deutliche Anhebung des Engagements von Leerverkäufer Greenvale Capital - Aktiennews
Bayer: Chloroquin-Einsatz gegen das Coronavirus bleibt ein heißes Thema - Aktienanalyse
Infineon-Aktie im freien Fall - Aktienanalyse
Royal Dutch Shell: Hartgesottene Zocker sollten ihre Investments mit Stoppkursen absichern! Aktienanalyse
Daimler: Vorschlag für Dividende steht - Talfahrt gestoppt - Aktienanalyse
Aareal Bank: Rasante Talfahrt setzt sich fort - Aktienanalyse
Titel
BioNTech: Downgrade
BioNTech: Eine Impfstoff-Hoffnung aus Deutschland - Aktienanalyse
BioNTech: Impfstoff-Fantasie treibt Aktie auf neues Rekordhoch - Aktienanalyse
Saudi-Arabien vs. Russland: Radikaler Neubeginn für die Ölmärkte?
BioNTech: Massiver Kursanstieg - Entwicklung eines Coronavirus-Impfstoffs im Fokus - Aktienanalyse
BioNTech: Was ist da los? Aktienanalyse
Gazprom: Downgrade
Heidelberg Pharma: Kein Halten mehr! Aktienanalyse
Dow Jones: Der nächste Corona-Crash-Tag bahnt sich an
BioNTech: Weiterer spannender Börsengang im Biotech-Sektor - Aktienanalyse
Titel
Inovio: Impfstoff gegen das Coronavirus - Klinische Studie in den USA im April? Aktienanalyse
Ballard Power Systems: Ausblick im Rahmen der Erwartungen - Aktienanalyse
BioNTech: Downgrade
Inovio: Gewinne mitnehmen? Aktienanalyse (2) 
Allianz: Bei Anlegern herrscht Panik - Aktienanalyse
Nel: Zum Zocken super, zum Investieren eher nicht - Aktienanalyse
Nel: Achtung, viel Luft wird abgelassen! Aktienanalyse
BioNTech: Eine Impfstoff-Hoffnung aus Deutschland - Aktienanalyse
BioNTech: Impfstoff-Fantasie treibt Aktie auf neues Rekordhoch - Aktienanalyse
PowerCell Sweden: Spielwiese für Hardcore-Zocker - Aktienanalyse
Titel
Ballard Power Systems: Pleite von Wrightbus - Projekt auf der Kippe? - Aktienanalyse
Ballard Power Systems: Scharfe Korrektur scheint unausweichlich - Aktienanalyse (293) 
Beyond Meat: Nicht mehr viel los hier - Aktienanalyse
Nel: Spannende Wette auf den Durchbruch der Wasserstoff-Technologie - Aktienanalyse
Aurora Cannabis-Aktie sinkt - HEXO sorgt für Enttäuschung - Aktienanalyse
PowerCell Sweden: Aktie im Rally-Modus - Aktienanalyse
TOMRA Systems: Neues Mehrmonatstief - Aktienanalyse
Aurora Cannabis gehört zu den Gewinnern! - Aktienanalyse
BYD: 78,70 oder 20,70 Hongkong-Dollar? Kursziele und Ratings der Analysten vor Q3-Zahlen auf einen Blick ...
Ballard Power Systems: Ist der jüngste Rücksetzer eine Kaufchance? - Aktienanalyse

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.03.20
Zoom Video Communications: Aufwärtstrend setzt sich fort - Aktienanalyse
18.03.20
VIRUS/Internet-Knoten: 50 Prozent mehr Videokonferenzen in Corona-Krise
17.03.20
LYNX: Zoom Video: Diese Aktie steigt, während der Gesamtmarkt fällt – Chapeau!
12.03.20
Intelisys Strengthens Position as Leader in Unified Communications with Addition of Zoom
09.03.20
Zoom Introduces Referral Partner Program for Master Agents; Program Offers Commission for Life of Customer
07.03.20
Zoom Video Communications: Achtung, erhöhtes Rückschlagspotenzial! Aktienanalyse
06.03.20
Gold, Barrick, Öl, Exxon Mobil, Boeing, Apple, AMD, Cypress Semi., Zoom, Netflix, iQiyi - Opening Bell
05.03.20
Muss man jetzt TeamViewer, ZOOM und andere Heimarbeitsaktien im Depot haben?
04.03.20
Zoom Video Communications Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
04.03.20
UPDATE - Zoom Announces International Expansion for Zoom Phone in 11 Additional Countries (Total 17 Countries and One Territory Now), Beta Service in 24 New Countries and One Territory, and Adds to Multi-Lingual Prompt Support

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.02.20
13
Zoom Video Communications - das nächste Unicorn