Zoom Video Communications Wird sich das Wachstum nach der Covid-19-Pandemie verlangsamen? Aktienanalyse
Nachrichtenquelle: Aktiencheck News| 23.03.2020, 21:11 | 103 | 0 |
Kulmbach (www.aktiencheck.de) - Zoom Video Communications-Aktienanalyse von "Der Aktionär":Zoom Video Communications Registered (A) Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Thobias Quaß vom Anlegermagazin "Der Aktionär" nimmt in einer aktuellen Aktienanalyse die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ISIN: US98980L1017, WKN: A2PGJ2, Ticker-Symbol: 5ZM, NASDAQ-Symbol: ZM) unter die Lupe. [mehr]
Thobias Quaß vom Anlegermagazin "Der Aktionär" nimmt in einer aktuellen Aktienanalyse die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ISIN: US98980L1017, WKN: A2PGJ2, Ticker-Symbol: 5ZM, NASDAQ-Symbol: ZM) unter die Lupe. [mehr]
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0