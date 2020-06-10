Aufgrund großer Nachfrage hat die Swiss Resource Capital AG ein neues virtuelles Roadshowkonzept entwickelt um zeitsparend direkten Zugang zu unseren Unternehmen zu erhalten und Fragen stellen zu können. Wir freuen uns auf Sie!

Swiss Resource Capital AG is delighted to invite you to the exclusive online Roadshows on behalf of Canada Nickel Company.

Please register for the online roadshow by clicking on the corresponding link.

Virtual Roadshow: Canada Nickel Company, presented by Mark Selby (CEO)



Date: 16th June 2020

Time: 15.00 (Swiss time)

Registration link: https://event.webinarjam.com/register/60/ml19gtzn



Topics:

Fully financed and top drill results

11th largest nickel deposit worldwide

Safe jurisdiction in Canada with great infrastructure

Only 67 Mio shares outstanding and Nickel has started a new 15-20 years super cycle

100% ownership in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt project feeding the future needs of battery producers in North America

We look forward welcoming you!

Canada Nickel ist auch im SRC Mining Special Situations Zertifikat enthalten.

Dies ist keine Anlageberatung und keine Aufforderung zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Aktien. Jeder muss selber wissen was für ein Risiko er eingehen kann und sich zutraut. Jeder ist für sich selber verantwortlich.

Achtung Interessenkonflikt: Ich besitze die im Artikel besprochenen Aktien bzw. sind diese im SRC Mining Special Situations Zertifikat enthalten.

Glück auf und herzliche Grüße aus der Schweiz.

Ihr Jochen Staiger

CEO Swiss Resource Capital AG

