 

EQS-Adhoc AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Acquisition of Centre Médical Bienne - Swiss Medical Network strengthens its network in the Jurassic Arc region

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.09.2020, 17:44  |  116   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Acquisition
AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Acquisition of Centre Médical Bienne - Swiss Medical Network strengthens its network in the Jurassic Arc region

01-Sep-2020 / 17:44 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Acquisition of Centre Médical Bienne

Swiss Medical Network strengthens its network in the Jurassic Arc region

Ideally located in the heart of Bienne's commercial zone, Centre Médical Bienne (CMB) offers innovative primary care medicine and will pursue this mission by joining the Swiss Medical Network.

Easily accessible, the Centre Médical Bienne covers 3'500 sqm on five floors. Physicians coordinate care, guide, advise and inform patients they treat on a long-term basis. They work as a team with numerous specialists, but also with medical assistants and nurses trained for this purpose, physiotherapists, counselling centres, home care services etc. Such comprehensive patient care, regardless of a patient's age, is a unique concept. The Centre is designed to enable physicians of the centre, paediatricians and specialists to practice medicine in optimal conditions - laboratory, technical platform and state-of-the-art radiology - for the greatest comfort of patients.

By becoming a part of Swiss Medical Network, CMB will continue its activities in the same spirit. Its founder, Dr Walter Koch, will continue to work on site as Manager of CMB and as paediatrician. All jobs will be maintained.

CMB's care strategy fits perfectly with the approach of Swiss Medical Network, a group of 21 hospitals and clinics in 13 cantons, active in the development of a network of outpatient centres. Swiss Medical Network today counts approximately 20 first-aid centres, linked either to its establishments or on their own sites.

This acquisition in the canton of Berne follows the Group's acquisition of a 35% stake in the Hôpital du Jura Bernois in January 2020. Complementary synergies to those already in place at the CMB will enable to extend medical services to the population of Bienne, Berne, Jura and beyond.

Swiss Medical Network is also well established in the neighbouring cantons of Neuchâtel, Aargau and Solothurn and looks beyond the cantonal borders, with the objective to reach all inhabitants of the Jurassic Arc and Mittelland regions.

"The acquisition of CMB is a step towards the development of a regional integrated healthcare offering," said Dino Cauzza, CEO of Swiss Medical Network. "This approach is perfectly in-line with the strategic health policy direction set by the Federal Council, which focuses on the control of healthcare costs through comprehensive and harmonised patient care."

About Swiss Medical Network
With 21 clinics and hospitals and as many ambulatory centers spread through 13 cantons cover the country's three linguistic regions, Swiss Medical Network is the second-largest group of private clinics in Switzerland. It has more than 3000 employees and works with over 2000 doctors. The facilities offer a total of 1,000 beds and more than 51,000 surgical procedures are performed there every year. Its growth strategy is based on the acquisition of existing establishments and the restructuring of their operations. Its principal goal consists in offering top-flight medical and hospital care to patients from Switzerland and abroad. Swiss Medical Network sets itself apart with a range of first-class services, its brand value, a congenial working environment and an entrepreneurial and experienced management team.

The clinics in the cantons of Aargau, Basel, Bern, Fribourg, Neuchâtel, Schaffhausen, St. Gallen, Solothurn, Ticino and Valais are on the hospital lists and provide a public service mandate. The clinics' inpatient services in the cantons of Geneva, Vaud and Zurich fall within the scope of supplementary insurance, while outpatient services are accessible to all, regardless of insurance coverage.

Swiss Medical Network is a wholly owned subsidiary of AEVIS VICTORIA SA, listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Press contact

Media office
Swiss Medical Network
+41 79 607 99 69
media@swissmedical.net


End of ad hoc announcement

1126237  01-Sep-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1126237&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetAEVIS VICTORIA Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
Jetzt wird es geheimnisvoll an der Börse: Nach Compass Pathways bringt Kult-Investor Peter Thiel mit Palantir ein weiteres umstrittenes ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces Capital Increase from its Final Tranche of the Share Subscription Facility with ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG gibt das Halbjahresergebnis zum 30. Juni 2020 bekannt
DGAP-DD: Allianz SE deutsch
EQS-News: Relief gibt Kapitalerhöhung aus der letzten Tranche der Aktienzeichnungs-Fazilität mit GEM ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG erhöht Prognose für das 2. Halbjahr 2020
DGAP-News: Baader Investment Conference: Hybride Konferenz in 2020 für alle Teilnehmer erfolgreich ...
DGAP-News: Vermögensverwalter-Forum: Vorstellung Baader Europe Research Portal
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG Announces Half-Year Results per June 30 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: q.beyond AG: „Wir denken das Business unserer Kunden neu' - QSC vollzieht Rebranding und ist ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Corona-Antigentest - Vertriebsstart ist erfolgt
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG to launch convertible bond offering with a total principal amount of around € 150 ...
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Villeroy & Boch AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG english
DGAP-News: AIM ImmunoTech Receives Statistically Significant Positive Survival Results in Pancreatic Cancer ...
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP stellt Zahlen für das dritte Quartal vor
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.09.20
DGAP-News: AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Halbjahresergebnisse 2020 - Insgesamt gute Widerstandsfähigkeit gegen COVID-19-Krise (deutsch)
18.09.20
EQS-Adhoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Half-year results 2020 - Good overall resilience to COVID-19 crisis
18.09.20
EQS-Adhoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Halbjahresergebnisse 2020 - Insgesamt gute Widerstandsfähigkeit gegen COVID-19-Krise
01.09.20
DGAP-News: AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Übernahme des Medizinischen Zentrums Biel - Swiss Medical Network verstärkt sein Netzwerk im Jurabogen (deutsch)
01.09.20
EQS-Adhoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Übernahme des Medizinischen Zentrums Biel - Swiss Medical Network verstärkt sein Netzwerk im Jurabogen

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.04.20
1
Aevis Victoria SA