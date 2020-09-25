 

With High Winds and Dry Conditions Expected in the Northern Sierra and North Valley, PG&E May Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in Portions of Butte, Plumas and Yuba Counties

This afternoon, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) notified customers in portions of three Northern Sierra and North Valley counties about a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) starting Saturday evening. Hot and dry conditions combined with expected high wind gusts pose an increased risk for damage to the electric system that has the potential to ignite fires in areas with dry vegetation.

High fire-risk conditions are expected to arrive Saturday evening, continue through Sunday evening and subside Monday morning. PG&E will then inspect the de-energized lines to ensure they were not damaged during the wind event. PG&E will safely restore power in stages as quickly as possible, with the goal of restoring most customers within 12 daylight hours, based on once the weather “all clear” is provided.

While there is still uncertainty regarding the strength and timing of this weather system, the shutoff is currently expected to impact approximately 21,000 customers in portions of Butte, Plumas and Yuba counties. This weather event will be localized to the Sierra Foothills, so customers in the Bay Area and southern parts of PG&E’s service area will not be impacted.

Potential Public Safety Power Shutoff: What People Should Know

The potential PSPS event is still at least 48 hours away. PG&E’s in-house meteorologists as well as its Wildfire Safety Operations Center and Emergency Operations Center will continue to monitor conditions, and additional customer notifications will be issued as we move closer to the potential event.

Customer notifications—via text, email and automated phone call—began late this afternoon. Customers enrolled in the company’s Medical Baseline program who do not verify that they have received these important safety communications will be individually visited by a PG&E employee with a knock on their door when possible. A primary focus will be given to customers who rely on electricity for critical life-sustaining equipment.

Why PG&E Calls a PSPS Event

Due to forecasted extreme weather conditions, PG&E is considering proactively turning off power for safety. Windy conditions, like those being forecast, increase the potential for damage and hazards to the electric infrastructure, which could cause sparks if lines are energized. These conditions also increase the potential for rapid fire spread.

