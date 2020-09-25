APi Group Corporation Announces DTC Eligibility for its Warrants

In connection with the Company’s previously announced change of jurisdiction of incorporation from the British Virgin Islands to Delaware in April 2020, all of the Company’s Warrants (which were then held as depositary interests in the Certificateless Registry for Electronic Share Transfer operated by Euroclear in the United Kingdom (“CREST”) in the name of a CREST participant) were placed on the Company’s United States warrant register (the “Warrant Register”) held by Computershare Inc., the Company’s warrant agent (“Computershare”), in book entry form in the name of such CREST participant. Certain transfers to authorized registered holders may have occurred since that time.

APi Group Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: APG) announces today that (i) its warrants to purchase common stock of the Company (“Warrants”) are now eligible for repositioning into the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (“DTC”) and (ii) repositioned Warrants are now eligible for transfer or exercise through DTC (“DTC Eligibility”).

As a result of DTC Eligibility, indirect beneficial ownership interests in the Warrants may be repositioned from the name of the registered holder (which may currently be the original CREST participant) to a DTC participant account on behalf of each beneficial holder. Warrants held in a DTC participant account may be transferred or exercised through the facilities of DTC in accordance with DTC’s policies and procedures.

The CUSIP number for the Warrants is 00187Y 118. In order to facilitate settlement of Warrant transfers and exercises after DTC Eligibility, the Company strongly encourages each indirect beneficial owner of Warrants to instruct its CREST nominee or registered holder to reposition its Warrants into a direct DTC participant account.

Registered holders of Warrants should be receiving notification by mail, fax or email in relation to the DTC Eligibility, as well as instructions about how to move their position into a DTC participant account, from Computershare. Beneficial owners of the Company’s Warrants should ask their bank or broker holding the Warrants to reposition their warrants to DTC. Registered holders, including CREST participants, should contact Computershare at +1-866-595-6048 or by e-mail at web.queries@computershare.com with any questions.

About APi:

APi is a market-leading business services provider of safety, specialty and industrial services in over 200 locations, primarily in North America. APi provides statutorily mandated and other contracted services to a strong base of long-standing customers across industries. We have a winning leadership culture driven by entrepreneurial business leaders to deliver innovative solutions for our customers. More information can be found at www.apigroupcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimers

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements which are based on the Company’s expectations and intentions regarding DTC Eligibility. Given these risks and uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of such statements and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, issue, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, nor any solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, issue, subscribe for, sell, or otherwise dispose of any securities of the Company. The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons in such jurisdictions into which this announcement is released, published or distributed should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions.

