DGAP-Ad-hoc: windeln.de SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action windeln.de SE: windeln.de resolves on capital increase with subscription rights from authorized capital 25-Sep-2020 / 14:16 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

windeln.de resolves on capital increase with subscription rights from authorized capital

Munich, September 25, 2020: Today, the Management Board of windeln.de SE ("windeln.de" or "Company") resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the Company's share capital of currently EUR 8,160,245.00 divided into 8,160,245 no-par value bearer shares by up to EUR 4,080,122.00 by issuing up to 4,080,122 new shares, each representing a pro rata amount in the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share (the "New Shares"), to up to EUR 12,240,367.00 against contributions in cash, making use of the existing authorized capital 2020. The subscription price was set at EUR 1.20 per New Share, so that the maximum gross proceeds of the capital measure amount to up to EUR 4.9 million, approximately. The New Shares are entitled to dividends from January 1, 2020.

Up to 2,965,396 New Shares are offered as part of a rights offering without a securities prospectus to the Company's shareholders by way of indirect subscription rights at a subscription ratio of 2:1 (the "Subscription Shares"), i.e. two existing shares entitle the holder to subscribe for one New Share from the capital increase (the "Rights Offering"). The subscription rights for fractional amounts have been excluded. An organized trading of subscription rights will not take place. The subscription offer is expected to be published in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on September 29, 2020. The subscription period will begin on October 2, 2020 (0.00 CEST) and end on October 16, 2020 (18.00 CEST). The record date for the allocation of subscription rights, based on the shares held by shareholders at this time, is expected to be October 1, 2020.