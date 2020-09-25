 

DGAP-Adhoc windeln.de SE: windeln.de resolves on capital increase with subscription rights from authorized capital

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.09.2020, 14:16  |  107   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: windeln.de SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action
windeln.de SE: windeln.de resolves on capital increase with subscription rights from authorized capital

25-Sep-2020 / 14:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

 

windeln.de resolves on capital increase with subscription rights from authorized capital

Munich, September 25, 2020: Today, the Management Board of windeln.de SE ("windeln.de" or "Company") resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the Company's share capital of currently EUR 8,160,245.00 divided into 8,160,245 no-par value bearer shares by up to EUR 4,080,122.00 by issuing up to 4,080,122 new shares, each representing a pro rata amount in the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share (the "New Shares"), to up to EUR 12,240,367.00 against contributions in cash, making use of the existing authorized capital 2020. The subscription price was set at EUR 1.20 per New Share, so that the maximum gross proceeds of the capital measure amount to up to EUR 4.9 million, approximately. The New Shares are entitled to dividends from January 1, 2020.

Up to 2,965,396 New Shares are offered as part of a rights offering without a securities prospectus to the Company's shareholders by way of indirect subscription rights at a subscription ratio of 2:1 (the "Subscription Shares"), i.e. two existing shares entitle the holder to subscribe for one New Share from the capital increase (the "Rights Offering"). The subscription rights for fractional amounts have been excluded. An organized trading of subscription rights will not take place. The subscription offer is expected to be published in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on September 29, 2020. The subscription period will begin on October 2, 2020 (0.00 CEST) and end on October 16, 2020 (18.00 CEST). The record date for the allocation of subscription rights, based on the shares held by shareholders at this time, is expected to be October 1, 2020.

Seite 1 von 3
windeln.de Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
Jetzt wird es geheimnisvoll an der Börse: Nach Compass Pathways bringt Kult-Investor Peter Thiel mit Palantir ein weiteres umstrittenes ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces Capital Increase from its Final Tranche of the Share Subscription Facility with ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG gibt das Halbjahresergebnis zum 30. Juni 2020 bekannt
DGAP-DD: Allianz SE deutsch
EQS-News: Relief gibt Kapitalerhöhung aus der letzten Tranche der Aktienzeichnungs-Fazilität mit GEM ...
DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG erhöht Prognose für das 2. Halbjahr 2020
DGAP-News: Baader Investment Conference: Hybride Konferenz in 2020 für alle Teilnehmer erfolgreich ...
DGAP-News: Vermögensverwalter-Forum: Vorstellung Baader Europe Research Portal
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: q.beyond AG: „Wir denken das Business unserer Kunden neu' - QSC vollzieht Rebranding und ist ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Corona-Antigentest - Vertriebsstart ist erfolgt
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG to launch convertible bond offering with a total principal amount of around € 150 ...
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Villeroy & Boch AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG english
DGAP-News: AIM ImmunoTech Receives Statistically Significant Positive Survival Results in Pancreatic Cancer ...
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP stellt Zahlen für das dritte Quartal vor
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.09.20
windeln.de braucht frisches Geld: Kapitalerhöhung kommt
25.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: windeln.de SE: windeln.de beschließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital (deutsch)
25.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: windeln.de SE: windeln.de beschließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital
16.09.20
windeln.de: Kundendaten waren teilweise ungeschützt
16.09.20
DGAP-News: windeln.de bestätigt Datensicherheits-Vorfall (deutsch)
16.09.20
DGAP-News: windeln.de bestätigt Datensicherheits-Vorfall
16.09.20
DGAP-News: windeln.de confirms data security incident

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:20 Uhr
989
windeln.de AG