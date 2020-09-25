 

First Horizon National Corp. to Announce Financial Results and Host Conference Call on October 23

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) will announce third quarter financial results in a news release, financial supplement, and slide presentation, prior to the market opening on October 23, 2020. A conference call will follow at 8:30 a.m. CT (U.S.) during which management will review earnings and performance trends. The call will also be available as a live webcast, accompanied by a slide presentation. The news release, call, and slide presentation may involve forward-looking information, including guidance.

The slide presentation, financial supplement and news release will be available by 6 a.m. CT that morning at http://ir.fhnc.com/Event.

Conference call information

Analysts, investors and interested parties may call toll-free starting at 8:15 a.m. CT on October 23 by dialing 1-888-317-6003 (if calling from the U.S.) or 412-317-6061 (if calling from outside the U.S) and entering access code 4874702. The conference call will begin at 8:30 a.m. CT.

Participants can also opt to listen to the live audio webcast with the accompanying slide presentation at http://ir.fhnc.com/Event.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at noon CT on October 23 until midnight CT on November 6. To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. callers) or 412-317-0088 (international callers); the access code is 10148078. A replay of the webcast will also be available at http://ir.fhnc.com/Event by midnight CT on October 23 and will be archived on the site for one year. 

About First Horizon

First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE: FHN) has $84 billion in assets, which includes First Horizon and IBERIABANK assets and assets acquired in the Truist branch acquisition, all pro-forma as of June 30, 2020.

A leading regional financial services company, First Horizon is dedicated to strengthening the lives of its associates, clients, shareholders, and communities. The banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank, headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., operates nearly 500 bank locations in 12 states across the Southeast. With more than 288 years of combined First Horizon Bank and IBERIABANK financial experience, the Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon is recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

CONTACT:  Media Relations, Beth Ardoin, (337) 521-4701


