Results of the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on 25 September 2020

Mechelen, Belgium, 25 September 2020 – Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), held its extraordinary shareholders’ meeting today.
The shareholders approved all items on the agenda of the extraordinary shareholders' meeting.
All documents relating to the shareholders’ meeting can be consulted on the website of the Company.

About Biocartis

Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics (MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry. Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla platform is a fully automated sample-to-result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate, highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in virtually any setting. Biocartis is developing and marketing a continuously expanding test menu addressing key unmet clinical needs, with a focus in oncology, which represents the fastest growing segment of the MDx market worldwide. Today, Biocartis offers tests supporting melanoma, colorectal and lung cancer. More information: www.biocartis.com. Follow us on Twitter: @Biocartis_.

Disclaimer

14.09.20
Large Prospective Lung Cancer Study To Be Presented at ESMO Congress Shows Idylla Reduces EGFR Mutation Testing Turnaround Time by More than a Week, Allowing Faster Patient Management Decisions
04.09.20
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Invitation to the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting
03.09.20
Press news Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES H1 2020 RESULTS
02.09.20
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Results of the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on 2 September 2020
01.09.20
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Expands Collaboration with LifeArc

