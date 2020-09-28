Next Games Corporation Shares Subscribed for With Stock Options 2015

Next Games Corporation Company Release 28 September 2020 10:00 a.m. EEST

A total number of 5,000 Next Games Corporation new shares have been subscribed for with stock options 2015. These shares have been entered into the trade register on 28 of September 2020, as of which date the new shares will carry equal shareholder rights with the company’s existing shares. Public trading begins on Nasdaq First North Growth marketplace operated by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd as of 29 of September 2020 together with the existing shares.

The entire subscription price of EUR 3,325.00 will be recorded in the reserve for invested unrestricted equity, and the company’s share capital remains unchanged. The shares have no nominal value.



After the subscriptions, the number of Next Games Corporation’s shares will rise to 27,983,748 shares.

The shares subscribed with the stock options are based on the 2015 Equity Plan. The terms and conditions of the Equity Plans with additional information are available on Next Games website at www.nextgames.com.