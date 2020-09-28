 

In a Year of Unprecedented Need, Tyson Foods Donates Record Amount of Protein

Equivalent of 120 Million Donated Meals During Previous 12 Months Most in Company History

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) has donated more food over the past year than ever in its 85-year history, the company reported today. More than 30 million pounds, or the equivalent of 120 million meals, were donated by the company during the last 12 months to fight hunger.

The food donations were part of more than $75 million the company invested to fulfil its commitment to address hunger insecurity, support its team members and improve the quality of life in the communities where it operates.

The company’s COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund distributed grants and food donations to nonprofit organizations working to help people in plant communities across the U.S. The company has also provided $6 million in financial assistance through its Helping Hands program directly to team members in need during the pandemic.

“Our company is proud to play a critical role in feeding the nation during this challenging time, and we recognize the importance of supporting our team members, their families and our plant communities,” said John R. Tyson, chief sustainability officer, Tyson Foods. “We’ve focused resources where we can generate the most impact and support organizations doing heroic work at the local level.”

The company provided nearly 20 million meals to Feed the Children, a leading nonprofit focused on alleviating childhood hunger, and its network of hundreds of community partners across the U.S. Feed the Children and Tyson Foods have partnered for 18 years to provide protein to families, food banks, churches and community pantries.

“At Feed the Children, we work hard every day to ensure that as needs rise, children and their families continue to receive critical food and other resources,” said Bob Thomas, Chief Corporate and External Relations Officer, Feed the Children. “We understand that 2020 has been a difficult year for many families and we are thankful to our partners at Tyson Foods for their generous gifts. High-quality protein is so important for growing children and families and this has allowed us to provide nutritious food to millions across the country.”

