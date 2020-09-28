 

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Secures $300 Million Strategic Financing

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) (“GPMT,” “Granite Point” or the “Company”) announced today the closing of a strategic financing of up to $300 million, in the form of five-year senior secured term loan facilities and warrants to purchase GPMT common stock, from funds managed by a leading global investment management firm.

“Our new financing clearly reflects the strength of our business and investment portfolio, while bolstering our ability to actively manage our balance sheet and navigate the current market environment,” said Jack Taylor, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Granite Point. “This transaction further enhances our liquidity position, diversifies our financing sources and provides access to additional funds at our option. With this flexible financing, we are better positioned to continue successfully executing our strategy to generate long-term value for stockholders, while opportunistically and profitably growing our business.”

Transaction Details

Loans drawn under the $300 million senior secured term loan facilities have a maturity of five years and carry a cash-interest coupon of 8% per annum. GPMT will draw $225 million of initial term loans (before deducting transaction-related expenses). As part of this financing, GPMT has issued six-year net-share-settled warrants to purchase up to approximately 6.066 million shares of its common stock at an exercise price of $6.47 per share (subject to certain potential adjustments). Granite Point has an option to draw up to $75 million of additional term loans at any time prior to March 25, 2021 (which date may be extended to September 25, 2021 at GPMT’s option). A portion of the warrants exercisable for approximately 1.516 million shares of GPMT’s common stock shall be subject to vesting on a pro rata basis as draws occur under such additional term loans and forfeiture in the event no draws occur. The Company has the option to settle any of the exercised warrants in cash. Proceeds from this financing will be used for general corporate purposes.

Additional details regarding the financing and related matters are contained in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Evercore served as Granite Point’s financial advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as GPMT’s legal advisor.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.

