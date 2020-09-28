Walgreens Boots Alliance Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Earnings Announcement for October 15, 2020

The conference call will be simulcast through the WBA investor relations website at: http://investor.walgreensbootsalliance.com . A replay of the conference call will be archived on the website for 12 months after the call.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 earnings results at 7 a.m. Eastern time Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 followed by a one-hour conference call with WBA management beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

The replay also will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern time, Oct. 15, 2020, through Oct. 22, 2020, by calling +1 800 585 8367 within the U.S. and Canada, or +1 416 621 4642 internationally, using replay code 6490979.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) is a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy, touching millions of lives every day through dispensing and distributing medicines, its convenient retail locations, digital platforms and health and beauty products. The company has more than 100 years of trusted health care heritage and innovation in community pharmacy and pharmaceutical wholesaling.

Including equity method investments, WBA has a presence in more than 25 countries, employs more than 440,000 people and has more than 18,750 stores.

WBA’s purpose is to help people across the world lead healthier and happier lives. The company is proud of its contributions to healthy communities, a healthy planet, an inclusive workplace and a sustainable marketplace. WBA is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. The company’s businesses have been recognized for their Corporate Social Responsibility. Walgreens was named to FORTUNE* magazine’s 2019 Companies that Change the World list and Boots UK was recognized as Responsible Business of the Year 2019-2020 by Business in the Community.

WBA is included in FORTUNE’s 2020 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies. This is the 27th consecutive year that WBA or its predecessor company, Walgreen Co., has been named to the list.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All statements in this release and related conference call and webcast that are not historical are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including those described in Item 1A (Risk Factors) of our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2019, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2020 and in other documents that we file or furnish with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake, and expressly disclaim, any duty or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

