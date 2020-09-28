 

Roku OS 9.4 Provides New Ways to Access Content, More Voice Options & Customizations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.09.2020, 15:00  |  40   |   |   

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced Roku OS 9.4 will start rolling out to Roku devices in the coming weeks. Roku OS 9.4 offers customers new ways to access content quickly and a range of performance enhancements. The Roku Channel is adding more ways to access all-in-one entertainment via a new dedicated mobile app for iOS and Android smartphones available in the coming weeks. Additionally, Roku announced a new streaming player line up in another announcement today.

“The Roku OS allows consumers to easily get to the content they want to watch so they can sit back and enjoy the show,” said Ilya Asnis, senior vice president of Roku OS at Roku. “With Roku OS 9.4, we give our customers even more choice and new ways to navigate and control content-rich experiences on and off Roku devices.”

Roku OS 9.4 features:

NAVIGATION & CONTROLS

  • Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit – Later this year, we expect Roku customers will enjoy Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit capabilities on select 4K Roku devices. With AirPlay 2, Roku customers can stream, control, and share their favorite content directly from their iPhone, iPad, or Mac to their supported Roku device and bring the experience to the big screen. HomeKit allows customers to easily and securely control their Roku device using the Home app and Siri on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, or HomePod.
  • Live TV Channel Guide on Roku TVs – Roku TV users can now access The Roku Channel’s Live TV Channel Guide directly from their home screen. Users can select the “Live TV” input tile on the Roku home screen and access more than 115 free live streaming channels from The Roku Channel. Users can also choose between two program guide views, including recently watched channels. And Roku TV users with an antenna have one-click access to a combined program guide featuring the free live streaming channels as well as over-the-air broadcast channels, including the ability to hide the streaming channels from the guide.
  • Helpful Hints for Roku Voice – Helpful hints will appear directly on the user's TV screen to inform them of voice commands they can use on their Roku device. These hints are designed to help users enjoy quick, simple control of their Roku device using a wide variety of voice commands.
  • Surround Level Control for Multi-Channel Audio – Users of Roku audio products who have a multi-channel speaker configuration will be able to adjust the volume of their rear surround speakers relative to the volume of their soundbar to match their personal preference.

THE ROKU CHANNEL

Seite 1 von 3
Roku Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
XPeng Announces Cooperation Agreement for New Smart EV Manufacturing Base in Guangzhou
Mark Your Calendars! Prime Day Is Here in Time for the Holidays on October 13 & 14
Roxgold Receives Environmental Permit Approval for the Séguéla Gold Project
WRTC INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Wrap Technologies Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
BMRN LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating BioMarin Pharmaceuticals For Violations of the Securities Laws
Piedmont Lithium Signs Sales Agreement With Tesla
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a Pilot Contract for the Use of Its Low-carbon Cements ...
GLNG LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Golar LNG Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Accenture to Acquire N3 to Help Clients Drive Sales Growth in a Virtual Environment
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING: CARMAT Reports Its 2020 Half-year Results and Issues an Update on Its Activities and Outlook
FLDM CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Fluidigm Corporation
Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. Announces Intention to Delist 4.250% Senior Notes Due 2023, 5.875% ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Roku Introduces All New Roku Ultra and Unveils the Roku Streambar
26.09.20
3 Tech-Aktien zum Kauf während einer Marktkorrektur
24.09.20
KUV deutlich über 10? Egal, diese Wachstumsaktien sind trotzdem aussichtsreich!
23.09.20
Roku-Aktie: Neuer Deal! Wird das Wachstum jetzt noch stärker …?
16.09.20
Roku-Aktie: In 5 Jahren „fair“ oder sogar „günstig“ bewertet?
16.09.20
LYNX: Roku: Diese Momentumaktie ist kaum zu bremsen
15.09.20
Vergiss Netflix! Ich setze lieber auf diese Streaming-Aktien!
11.09.20
Nicht Teladoc Health oder Roku: Das ist meine größte Tech-Beteiligung
10.09.20
Roku, MAGNA and IPG Media Lab Study Reveals Advertisers Benefit 4X From Brand Experiences That Help Consumers Find Free Content
10.09.20
Roku-Aktie bald bei 190 US-Dollar?

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.08.20
38
ROKU - Ein Neuer Highflyer?