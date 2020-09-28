Roku OS 9.4 Provides New Ways to Access Content, More Voice Options & Customizations
Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced Roku OS 9.4 will start rolling out to Roku devices in the coming weeks. Roku OS 9.4 offers customers new ways to access content quickly and a range of performance enhancements. The Roku Channel is adding more ways to access all-in-one entertainment via a new dedicated mobile app for iOS and Android smartphones available in the coming weeks. Additionally, Roku announced a new streaming player line up in another announcement today.
“The Roku OS allows consumers to easily get to the content they want to watch so they can sit back and enjoy the show,” said Ilya Asnis, senior vice president of Roku OS at Roku. “With Roku OS 9.4, we give our customers even more choice and new ways to navigate and control content-rich experiences on and off Roku devices.”
Roku OS 9.4 features:
NAVIGATION & CONTROLS
- Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit – Later this year, we expect Roku customers will enjoy Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit capabilities on select 4K Roku devices. With AirPlay 2, Roku customers can stream, control, and share their favorite content directly from their iPhone, iPad, or Mac to their supported Roku device and bring the experience to the big screen. HomeKit allows customers to easily and securely control their Roku device using the Home app and Siri on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, or HomePod.
- Live TV Channel Guide on Roku TVs – Roku TV users can now access The Roku Channel’s Live TV Channel Guide directly from their home screen. Users can select the “Live TV” input tile on the Roku home screen and access more than 115 free live streaming channels from The Roku Channel. Users can also choose between two program guide views, including recently watched channels. And Roku TV users with an antenna have one-click access to a combined program guide featuring the free live streaming channels as well as over-the-air broadcast channels, including the ability to hide the streaming channels from the guide.
- Helpful Hints for Roku Voice – Helpful hints will appear directly on the user's TV screen to inform them of voice commands they can use on their Roku device. These hints are designed to help users enjoy quick, simple control of their Roku device using a wide variety of voice commands.
- Surround Level Control for Multi-Channel Audio – Users of Roku audio products who have a multi-channel speaker configuration will be able to adjust the volume of their rear surround speakers relative to the volume of their soundbar to match their personal preference.
THE ROKU CHANNEL
