Roku OS 9.4 Provides New Ways to Access Content, More Voice Options & Customizations

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced Roku OS 9.4 will start rolling out to Roku devices in the coming weeks. Roku OS 9.4 offers customers new ways to access content quickly and a range of performance enhancements. The Roku Channel is adding more ways to access all-in-one entertainment via a new dedicated mobile app for iOS and Android smartphones available in the coming weeks. Additionally, Roku announced a new streaming player line up in another announcement today.

“The Roku OS allows consumers to easily get to the content they want to watch so they can sit back and enjoy the show,” said Ilya Asnis, senior vice president of Roku OS at Roku. “With Roku OS 9.4, we give our customers even more choice and new ways to navigate and control content-rich experiences on and off Roku devices.”