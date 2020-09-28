American Financial Group, Inc. Announces Death of Board Member Ken Ambrecht

Mr. Ambrecht was elected to AFG’s Board of Directors in 2005 and was a member of the Compensation and Corporate Governance Committees. He had extensive corporate finance experience, having worked in the U.S. capital markets for over 30 years. After a career in investment banking, he formed KCA Associates LLC. KCA Associates serves as a consultant to several companies, advising them with respect to financial transactions.

It is with great sadness that the American Financial Group Board of Directors announces the sudden passing of longtime Board member Kenneth C. Ambrecht on Friday, September 25, 2020.

S. Craig Lindner and Carl H. Lindner III, Co-CEOs of American Financial, Inc., provided the following statement: “Ken served our Board with great commitment and was a trusted advisor, colleague and friend. We are thankful for his guidance, wisdom and outstanding leadership. Ken had a passion for business excellence, and he leaves a legacy grounded in strong business acumen and critical thinking, which has served AFG well over many years. He will be greatly missed. We extend our deepest condolences to Ken’s family.”

