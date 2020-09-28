New TerraNet Podcast Brings Industry Leaders in Autonomous Systems Together for Panel Discussion on the Future of Autonomous Technology

Panel Includes Volvo Executives, HoloRide CEO and a Former Swedish Astronaut



Lund, Sweden, September 28, 2020 - TerraNet AB (TerraNet/the Company), (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST), developers of advanced driver-assist systems and the creators of breakthrough 3D motion awareness technology VoxelFlow, today announced a new episode of its podcast.

With the goal of having deeper, more honest discussions regarding the impact of autonomous systems and how they will impact society, in this episode TerraNet’s Christina Björnström hosts a panel consisting of an impressive list of industry leaders in the autonomous vehicle space, including: