New TerraNet Podcast Brings Industry Leaders in Autonomous Systems Together for Panel Discussion on the Future of Autonomous Technology
Panel Includes Volvo Executives, HoloRide CEO and a Former Swedish Astronaut
Lund, Sweden, September 28, 2020 - TerraNet AB (TerraNet/the Company), (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST), developers of advanced driver-assist systems and the creators of breakthrough 3D motion awareness technology VoxelFlow, today announced a new episode of its podcast.
With the goal of having deeper, more honest discussions regarding the impact of autonomous systems and how they will impact society, in this episode TerraNet’s Christina Björnström hosts a panel consisting of an impressive list of industry leaders in the autonomous vehicle space, including:
- Håkan Agnevall, President, Volvo Buses
- Christer Fuglesang, Swedish ESA Astronaut with Discovery Space Shuttle Missions and Professor in Physics
- Nils Wollny, CEO and Founder, HoloRide
- Karolina Bjurehed, Head of EMEA Investments at Volvo Cars Tech Fund
The podcast is available on SoundCloud and will be posted on our web-page, Spotify and iTunes.
https://soundcloud.com/user-443846336/multimodal-applications-on-auton ....
About TerraNet
TerraNet has a strategic focus in active safety and develops software for radio-based solutions, as well as three-dimensional image analysis for advanced driver support and self-driving vehicles (ADAS and AV). TerraNet is headquartered in Lund, Sweden with established sales and marketing agents in the United States and Germany. TerraNet Holding AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST), Learn more at https://terranet.se.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Pär-Olof Johannesson, CEO
parolof.johannesson@terranet.se
Tel: +46 70 332 32 62
MEDIA CONTACT
Rob Kreis
terranet@fischtankpr.com
FischTank PR
