 

Safe Orthopaedics publishes its results for the first half of 2020 with an improvement of 20% in the operating income

  • Contraction of sales for the first half of 2020: -15%
  • Improvement of the Recurring Operating Income of +20%
  • Operational integration of LCI Medical within the Group

Eragny-sur-Oise, France, September 28th, 2020, 18h30 CEST – Safe Orthopaedics (FR0013467123 - ALSAF), a company specializing in the design and marketing of ready-to-use technologies for spinal surgeries, delivering the safest treatment for spinal fractures urgently treated, today announces its results for the first half of 2020 to June 30.

Safe Orthopaedics’ half-year financial report will be available by September 30th in the Investors > Documentation section of the Company’s website (www.SafeOrthopaedics.com).

In thousands of euros –IFRS 30/06/2020 30/06/2019
Revenues – Direct sales 882 1 010
Revenues – Indirect sales 843 1 033
Adjusted total revenues 1 725 2 043
Other income 3 92
Purchases used and changes in inventories (1 211) (1 433)
External costs (939) (2 203)
Personnel costs (2 413) (2 205)
Other operating expenses (357) (314)
Operating income / (loss) before non-recurring items (3 191) (4 021)
Other operating income (expenses) 0 9
Operating income / (loss) (3 191) (4 011)
Financial income / (loss) (352) (100)
Net income / (loss) (3 543) (4 111)
     

In the first half of 2020, revenues recorded a decrease of only 15%, 1 725k€, compared to the first semester of 2019, despite the worldwide sanitary lockdown that occurred during the first semester. Indirect sales were the most affected with a decrease of only -18%.

