Safe Orthopaedics publishes its results for the first half of 2020 with an improvement of 20% in the operating income
- Contraction of sales for the first half of 2020: -15%
- Improvement of the Recurring Operating Income of +20%
- Operational integration of LCI Medical within the Group
Eragny-sur-Oise, France, September 28th, 2020, 18h30 CEST – Safe Orthopaedics (FR0013467123 - ALSAF), a company specializing in the design and marketing of ready-to-use technologies for spinal surgeries, delivering the safest treatment for spinal fractures urgently treated, today announces its results for the first half of 2020 to June 30.
Safe Orthopaedics’ half-year financial report will be available by September 30th in the Investors > Documentation section of the Company’s website (www.SafeOrthopaedics.com).
|In thousands of euros –IFRS
|30/06/2020
|30/06/2019
|Revenues – Direct sales
|882
|1 010
|Revenues – Indirect sales
|843
|1 033
|Adjusted total revenues
|1 725
|2 043
|Other income
|3
|92
|Purchases used and changes in inventories
|(1 211)
|(1 433)
|External costs
|(939)
|(2 203)
|Personnel costs
|(2 413)
|(2 205)
|Other operating expenses
|(357)
|(314)
|Operating income / (loss) before non-recurring items
|(3 191)
|(4 021)
|Other operating income (expenses)
|0
|9
|Operating income / (loss)
|(3 191)
|(4 011)
|Financial income / (loss)
|(352)
|(100)
|Net income / (loss)
|(3 543)
|(4 111)
In the first half of 2020, revenues recorded a decrease of only 15%, 1 725k€, compared to the first semester of 2019, despite the worldwide sanitary lockdown that occurred during the first semester. Indirect sales were the most affected with a decrease of only -18%.
