Safe Orthopaedics publishes its results for the first half of 2020 with an improvement of 20% in the operating income

Contraction of sales for the first half of 2020: -15%

Improvement of the Recurring Operating Income of +20%

Operational integration of LCI Medical within the Group

Eragny-sur-Oise, France, September 28th, 2020, 18h30 CEST – Safe Orthopaedics (FR0013467123 - ALSAF), a company specializing in the design and marketing of ready-to-use technologies for spinal surgeries, delivering the safest treatment for spinal fractures urgently treated, today announces its results for the first half of 2020 to June 30.