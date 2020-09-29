 

Valmet Total Solids Measurements selected for Klabin’s Puma II project in Brazil

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.09.2020, 13:00  |  60   |   |   

Valmet Oyj’s trade press release on September 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. EET

Six Valmet Total Solids Measurements (Valmet TS) will be supplied as part of the delivery by SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions of water and wastewater treatment plants for Klabin’s Puma II project in Brazil. The Puma Project II consists of the construction of two new paper machines, along with production of integrated pulp, situated at the same industrial unit (Puma I Unit) that Klabin operates in the municipality of Ortigueira in the state of Paraná, in southern Brazil. The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2020.

The SUEZ delivery, where the Valmet measurements will be installed, includes expansion of the water production plant from 141,600 cubic meters per day to 213,600 cubic meters per day and 50 percent increase in the treatment capacity of the industrial effluent treatment plant. Valmet TS provides the capability of mass flow-based controls to achieve substantial savings in polymer dosage, energy and transportation, as well as further advancing the environmental benefits.

Four in-line Valmet TS measurements will control primary, secondary, tertiary and homogenized primary sludge consistencies in the wastewater treatment plant. The fifth unit will be installed to control sludge consistency in the water treatment plant. The sixth unit will be installed to control tertiary sludge consistency in the wastewater treatment plant in Puma I.

The Valmet TS microwave measurement, now in its fourth generation, is designed specifically as the most reliable and accurate inline solids measurement for the range of 0-50 percent in wastewater applications. Two third generation Valmet TS measurements have already been in use since September 2019 at the wastewater treatment plant of the existing Puma pulp mill that started production in 2016. Delivery of the six new Valmet TS measurements will be towards the end of the year 2020.

Six Valmet Total Solids Measurements (Valmet TS) will be supplied as part of the delivery by SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions of water and wastewater treatment plants for Klabin’s Puma II project in Brazil.

Technical details about Valmet TS

Valmet TS offers a reliable and accurate real time measurement used to control and optimize the solids treatment process, giving operators information on total solids 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. As the most reliable and accurate analyzer for wastewater applications, Valmet TS allows savings in polymer dosing, energy and transportation. Valmet TS utilizes microwave technology to determine total organic and inorganic solids content in the range of 0-50 percent. Controlling and developing the process can be enhanced through accurate and fast measurements, which improves the overall efficiency of a wastewater plant and provides crucial data for dewatering optimization.

Information about the customer Klabin

Klabin is the largest producer and exporter of paper for packaging in Brazil, its only company offering one-stop shop solutions in hardwood, softwood and fluff pulp, and the leader in corrugated board packaging and industrial bags. Founded in 1899, it has 18 industrial units in Brazil and one in Argentina.

Read more about Valmet TS: https://www.valmet.com/valmetts

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:
Fabio Oliveira, Sales Engineer, AUT South America, Valmet, tel. +55 15 99789-8102

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2019 were approximately EUR 3.5 billion. Our more than 13,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data

Attachment


Valmet Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Sorrento Releases Preclinical Data for STI-1499 (COVI-Guard) and STI-2020 (COVI-AMG), Potent ...
Integra LifeSciences Announces Definitive Agreement to Divest its Extremity Orthopedics Business to ...
Gold Lion Files Preliminary Short Form Prospectus in Connection with Unit Offering by Eight Capital
Millrock Reports Update on Drilling, 64North Gold Project, Alaska
Sun Communities, Inc. to Acquire Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC for $2.1 Billion
Beyond Meat To Expand Walmart Distribution
Nokia signs 5G deal to become BT’s largest infrastructure partner
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:30 Uhr
Valmet has proposed a statutory merger between Valmet and Neles to the Board of Directors of Neles
22.09.20
Valmet takes its services to the next level for the best customer experience
15.09.20
Valmet to supply Metsä Board’s Kemi mill with Industrial Internet solutions to enhance end-product quality and the mill’s productivity
11.09.20
Valmet strengthens its business by acquiring PMP Group, a provider of technologies and services for the paper industry
08.09.20
Valmet signs an automation service agreement with Viridor in the United Kingdom
03.09.20
Composition of Valmet’s Nomination Board
02.09.20
Valmet's financial reporting in 2021