NeoVolta Announces Generator Integration Capabilities

This significant enhancement comes at a time of widespread power outages caused by severe weather conditions. Six of the 20 largest wildfires in California history have occurred in 2020, with Oregon and Washington also being devastated by fires. The thick smoke and ash from these fires can severely limit solar generation .

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEOVOLTA INC. (OTCQB: NEOV) – NeoVolta , manufacturer of Smart Energy Storage Systems, announces that its systems can now be integrated with residential backup generators. Complementing the storage battery with a generator provides more power options during long-lasting blackouts.

NeoVolta’s high-capacity battery systems can now accommodate a generator to power a home’s sub-panel critical loads, reducing battery usage, when a manual transfer switch is added between the NV14 and the home’s sub-panel critical loads. This capability is ideal for residences that experience multi-day grid power outages. NeoVolta’s NV14 will allow the solar to operate during daylight hours, which powers the home loads and recharges the battery. When the generator is operational, it will power the homes sub-panel critical loads, thereby reducing reliance on the battery. This way, enough energy is stored in the battery to keep the sub-panel powered through the night until the solar system (AC or DC) starts producing the next day.

If the customer has DC solar, then a generator can be added to the AC PV input. When the generator is on, it will power the sub-panel critical loads. If the generator is on during the day, it will also recharge the battery. While some other energy storage systems can work with generators, what makes the NeoVolta generator integration unique is the ability to provide power to both the sub-panel and battery when combined with NeoVolta storage and DC solar.

The generator mostly serves to fill in the gaps when the battery has a low charge. With adequate sunshine, the bulk of the backup power is still provided by NeoVolta’s high-capacity storage battery, which does not produce emissions or require fuel consumption.

The NeoVolta NV14 has a storage capacity of 14.4 kilowatt-hours and discharges 7.7 kilowatts of continuous power, making it one of the highest-performing systems in its class. That storage capacity can be scaled up to 24.0 kWh with the optional NV24 add-on battery, without the expense of an additional inverter. All NeoVolta systems are engineered with advanced lithium iron phosphate chemistry, a safer and longer-lasting alternative to lithium ion storage batteries.