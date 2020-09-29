 

VIQ Solutions Next Generation MobileMic Pro Dictation Creates Efficiencies and Success for Law Enforcement Industry

VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange: VQS and OTCQX Markets: VQSLF), a global provider of secure, artificial intelligence (AI), driven, digital voice and video capture technology and services, announced today the successful deployment of MobileMic Pro Dictation to more than 150 officers in the Nampa Idaho Police Department. The high performing solution assists Law Enforcement agencies to quickly create exact documentation resulting in reliable, accurate evidence.

MobileMic Pro Dictation transforms smartphones into mobile capture devices readily creating secure, high quality recordings at any time. This CJIS compliant application is available both online and offline for single and multi-speaker recordings creating incident reports, interviews or other verbal reports in any environment. Captured recordings are transmitted automatically to the VIQ's proprietary transcription and editing platform, NetScribe, powered by aiAssist, for timely and accurate transcript creation.

The Nampa Police Department has 170 Law Enforcement professionals serving a community of nearly 100,000. With 158 licenses of MobileMic Pro Dictation fully deployed, the department experienced improved reporting speed and quality. Officer efficiency significantly improved, as less time was spent on dictation and reporting allowing increased time serving the community. As well, the ability to dictate a report immediately, while still in the field, resulted in increased accuracy.

“VIQ Solutions’ MobileMic Pro Dictation has been an incredible asset to improving the quality, speed and security of our incident reports, interviews and dictations created while in the field. Our officers are pleased with the easy-to-use application that reduces their paperwork --resulting in less time at their desks and more time in the community," said Oren McGuire, Patrol Lieutenant, Nampa Police Department. “Additionally, we have been extremely satisfied with the timeliness, accuracy and security of their transcription and translation services.”

“We strive to add value to each client we serve and are always thrilled to hear of successes like that of Nampa,” said Susan Sumner, Chief Operating Officer, VIQ Solutions. “Our AI-powered solutions are designed to ease and improve the reporting and documentation demands our clients' experience. Our end to end solution suite inherently drives efficiencies, optimizes workflow, and ensures that content is always secure.”

