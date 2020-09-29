Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces 2020 Investor Day

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) announced today that the Company will hold a virtual Investor Day on the morning of Thursday, November 19, 2020. The half-day event will include presentations on the Company’s business strategy from Jean Savage, Trinity’s CEO and President; Eric Marchetto, EVP and Chief Financial Officer; as well as other members of executive management.

The live webcast and presentation slides will be accessible via the Events & Presentations portion of the Investor Relations website located at www.trin.net. Dial-in information and a detailed agenda will be provided at a later date. A replay of the event will also be made available on the Company’s website following the event.