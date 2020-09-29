Rackspace Technology Makes Significant Investment in Extending its VMware Multicloud Solutions
SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced it has strengthened its strategic
alliance with VMware by expanding its managed services across VMware-based multicloud solutions. Rackspace Technology now includes support for Azure VMware Solution, Google Cloud VMware Engine,
VMware Cloud on Dell EMC, Dell Technologies Cloud Platform (DTCP), and VMware Tanzu.
By expanding its portfolio of VMware multicloud solutions, Rackspace Technology is working to give customers the greatest choice in integrating VMware-based private clouds into multicloud solutions. A few key benefits:
- Through managed services for the key hyperscalers, customers can accelerate their move to the cloud by extending their VMware environments to AWS, Azure and Google Cloud.
- Rackspace Technology becomes the first MSP partner of VMware Cloud on Dell EMC where a new Cloud Center of Excellence (COE) has been established to provide mutual customers the ideal cloud service. This important milestone validates the attraction of this local cloud service.
- By providing managed services for Dell Technologies Cloud Platform (DTCP), customers benefit from a hyper-converged infrastructure based on Dell VxRail and designed specifically for VMware-based software-defined data centers. This managed solution will help to reduce costs and the operational burden of running a private cloud. Rackspace Technology is one of Dell Technologies largest global DTCP certified partners. Organizations can develop, test, and run cloud native applications alongside legacy applications on a single platform.
- Delivering managed services for VMware Tanzu provides a cohesive and nimble platform to support customers’ ongoing digital transformations.
The managed services and operational expertise provided with the VMware multicloud solutions are based on VMware Cloud Foundation, which allows Rackspace Technology to provide its customers with a consistent multicloud infrastructure and operations, and enable a consistent developer experience, as customers look to move to a cloud-native architecture.
