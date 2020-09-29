Rackspace Technology Makes Significant Investment in Extending its VMware Multicloud Solutions

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced it has strengthened its strategic alliance with VMware by expanding its managed services across VMware-based multicloud solutions. Rackspace Technology now includes support for Azure VMware Solution, Google Cloud VMware Engine, VMware Cloud on Dell EMC, Dell Technologies Cloud Platform (DTCP), and VMware Tanzu.



By expanding its portfolio of VMware multicloud solutions, Rackspace Technology is working to give customers the greatest choice in integrating VMware-based private clouds into multicloud solutions. A few key benefits: