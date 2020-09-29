 

Rackspace Technology Makes Significant Investment in Extending its VMware Multicloud Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.09.2020, 17:05  |  69   |   |   

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced it has strengthened its strategic alliance with VMware by expanding its managed services across VMware-based multicloud solutions. Rackspace Technology now includes support for Azure VMware Solution, Google Cloud VMware Engine, VMware Cloud on Dell EMC, Dell Technologies Cloud Platform (DTCP), and VMware Tanzu.

By expanding its portfolio of VMware multicloud solutions, Rackspace Technology is working to give customers the greatest choice in integrating VMware-based private clouds into multicloud solutions. A few key benefits:

  • Through managed services for the key hyperscalers, customers can accelerate their move to the cloud by extending their VMware environments to AWS, Azure and Google Cloud.
  • Rackspace Technology becomes the first MSP partner of VMware Cloud on Dell EMC where a new Cloud Center of Excellence (COE) has been established to provide mutual customers the ideal cloud service. This important milestone validates the attraction of this local cloud service.
  • By providing managed services for Dell Technologies Cloud Platform (DTCP), customers benefit from a hyper-converged infrastructure based on Dell VxRail and designed specifically for VMware-based software-defined data centers. This managed solution will help to reduce costs and the operational burden of running a private cloud. Rackspace Technology is one of Dell Technologies largest global DTCP certified partners. Organizations can develop, test, and run cloud native applications alongside legacy applications on a single platform.
  • Delivering managed services for VMware Tanzu provides a cohesive and nimble platform to support customers’ ongoing digital transformations.

The managed services and operational expertise provided with the VMware multicloud solutions are based on VMware Cloud Foundation, which allows Rackspace Technology to provide its customers with a consistent multicloud infrastructure and operations, and enable a consistent developer experience, as customers look to move to a cloud-native architecture.

Seite 1 von 2
Rackspace Technology Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Sorrento Releases Preclinical Data for STI-1499 (COVI-Guard) and STI-2020 (COVI-AMG), Potent ...
Integra LifeSciences Announces Definitive Agreement to Divest its Extremity Orthopedics Business to ...
Sun Communities, Inc. to Acquire Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC for $2.1 Billion
Millrock Reports Update on Drilling, 64North Gold Project, Alaska
Beyond Meat To Expand Walmart Distribution
Nokia signs 5G deal to become BT’s largest infrastructure partner
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Preliminary Six-Month Data from Open-Label Extension of Phase 2 PaTH ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:51 Uhr
Rackspace Technology erweitert Optionen um Hybrid Cloud
28.09.20
Rackspace Technology Expands Options to Hybrid Cloud
23.09.20
Rackspace Technology unterstützt die globale Expansion von gohenry mit Migration in die Google Cloud
23.09.20
Rackspace Technology supports gohenry’s global expansion with migration to Google Cloud
21.09.20
Rackspace Technology und M1 Finance beschleunigen Betrugserkennung
18.09.20
Rackspace Technology and M1 Finance Accelerate Fraud Detection
17.09.20
Rackspace Technology und Collinson ermöglichen Migration größter Bank Australiens in die Cloud zur Verbesserung des Kundenerlebnisses
16.09.20
Rackspace Technology and Collinson Transition Australia’s Largest Bank to the Cloud to Improve Customer Experience
10.09.20
Rackspace Technology Global Announces Final Results of Tender Offer
03.09.20
Rackspace Technology veranstaltet ersten virtuellen Lösungsgipfel