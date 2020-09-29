 

Silver Peak Positioned as a Leader, Aruba as a Visionary in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.09.2020, 18:01  |  47   |   |   

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that recently acquired Silver Peak has been recognized as a Leader, for the third consecutive year, in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure. In addition, HPE (Aruba) has been positioned as a Visionary for its SD-Branch offerings following last year’s inclusion in the Niche Players quadrant.

A complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure report is available here.

In the Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure report, Gartner evaluated 17 vendors based on two primary criteria: completeness of vision and ability to execute. The report includes a summary of each vendor, as well as an assessment of each vendor’s strengths and cautions.

According to Gartner, “The market for branch office WAN edge functionality continues to rapidly shift from dedicated routing, security and WAN optimization appliances to feature-rich SD-WAN. SD-WAN is replacing traditional branch routers with application aware path selection among multiple links, centralized orchestration and native security, as well as application performance optimization functions. Consequently, it includes incumbent and emerging vendors from multiple markets (i.e., routing, security, WAN optimization and SD-WAN), each of which brings its own differentiators and limitations.”

“As businesses advance their cloud and digital transformation initiatives, they must rethink their LAN, WAN, and security architectures to achieve the full promise of business transformation,” said David Hughes, founder of Silver Peak and senior vice president of the WAN business at Aruba. “Now that Silver Peak is part of Aruba, the combination of Silver Peak technology with Aruba’s SD-Branch and Remote Access solutions provides us with an unprecedented opportunity to deliver a comprehensive business-driven solution that will enable customers to drive transformation from the network edge.”

A Common Vision for an Intelligent Edge

Now collectively deployed at more than 2,000 enterprises globally, Aruba and Silver Peak share a common vision and goal to provide simplicity, scalability, and application awareness at the edge, enabling IT teams to utilize the power of the cloud to further digital transformation initiatives. Aruba SD-Branch and remote worker offerings, combined with the Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform, simplify branch and remote office WAN deployments as enterprises seek to empower remote workforces, enable seamless edge-to-cloud connectivity and optimize IT operations.

Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure, Jonathan Forest, Andrew Lerner and Naresh Singh. Published 23 September 2020.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is the global leader in secure, intelligent edge- to-cloud networking solutions that use AI to automate the network, while harnessing data to drive powerful business outcomes. With Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) and as-a-service options, Aruba takes a cloud-native approach to helping customers meet their connectivity, security, and financial requirements across campus, branch, data center, and remote worker environments, covering all aspects of wired, wireless LAN, and wide area networking (WAN).

To learn more, visit Aruba at www.arubanetworks.com. For real-time news updates, follow Aruba on Twitter and Facebook, and for the latest technical discussions on mobility and Aruba products, visit the Airheads Community at community.arubanetworks.com.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call
Quidel Corporation Statement on President Trump’s Announcement of Coronavirus Testing Strategy
Mega Broadband Investments and Cable One Announce Strategic Partnership
U.S. FDA Approves Pfizer’s XELJANZ (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Active Polyarticular Course ...
Discovery Selects Magnite to Strengthen DTC Advertising Proposition for Streaming Services in the ...
Groupe PSA Announces the Launch of Eurorepar Product Line in India
Avaya and RingCentral Announce Expansion of Unified Cloud Communications Offering – Avaya Cloud ...
Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Peabody Energy Corp. and Certain ...
Pernod Ricard Successfully Completes A US$2.0 Billion Bond Issuance in Three Tranches
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Gilead Sciences Prices $7.25 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
NIKOLA INVESTORS: November 16, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expands as-a-Service and SMB Initiatives to Help Channel Partners Drive Growth
28.09.20
Homebase Creates “Living as-a-Service” Experience for Apartment Residents and Building Owners with Aruba ESP
24.09.20
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Advances the Global Food System Through Memory-Driven Computing With CGIAR
21.09.20
HPE Completes Acquisition of SD-WAN Leader Silver Peak
08.09.20
Colleges and Universities Rely on Aruba to Help Deliver Hybrid Learning to Students During COVID-19
08.09.20
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Simple and Affordable Next Generation Storage Solution for Small Businesses
01.09.20
Montreal’s Saputo Stadium Chooses Aruba to Transform the Gameday Experience for MLS Fans

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.08.20
34
Hewlett Packard Enterprises