 

NoHo Partners is commencing new co-operation negotiations and will provide further information on how restrictions on restaurants will impact its business

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.09.2020, 20:05  |  58   |   |   

NoHo Partners Plc

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 29 September 2020 at 21:05

NoHo Partners is commencing new co-operation negotiations and will provide further information on how restrictions on restaurants will impact its business

NoHo Partners Plc is commencing negotiations in accordance with the Act on Co-operation within Undertakings in order to adapt its Finnish operations to the strict restrictions on the restaurant industry put in place by the Finnish Government. The purpose of the negotiations is to minimise the financial impacts caused by COVID-19 and to adjust the Group’s costs to match the decline in volume due to restaurant restrictions.

The co-operation negotiations concern all of the Group’s employees, totalling approximately 1,300 employees in Finland. The restrictions on restaurants also indirectly impact the approximately 2,000 people working for the Group as leased staff.

The negotiations will commence on 5 October 2020, and they are estimated to last six weeks. The negotiations may cause changes in the organisational structure, part-time or full-time temporary layoffs, changing full-time employment relationships to part-time ones or terminations. Possible terminations as part of the negotiations concern primarily administrative tasks at different levels of the organisation.

Previously, NoHo Partners announced that it had prepared for three different scenarios concerning the development of its operations during the exceptional situation. Since early June, the company’s business has operated according to its basic scenario in which sales are approximately 70–85 per cent of the previous year’s level. Due to the restrictions on restaurants put in place by the Finnish Government, the Group estimates it will transition to conducting its business according to the low scenario, in which sales are at approximately 50–70 per cent of the previous year’s level.

CEO Aku Vikström:

“Today, the Finnish Government issued a decision that restaurants must stop serving at midnight nationwide. In areas where the pandemic is in the acceleration phase serving must stop at 10 p.m. These Government restrictions will have a considerable impact on our restaurant operations, and we are forced to begin immediate adjustment measures, which concern up to thousands of jobs.

It is clear that we will have to learn to live with this virus still for some time because no one can say how long the pandemic will continue. In light of recent public discussion regarding social responsibility, what I ask of the Finnish Government is transparency and decision-making based diverse perspectives as we try to strike a balance between protecting people’s health, the economy and jobs. If the terminations are implemented, the worst case scenario is that the restrictions will cause unemployment and exclusion for tens of thousands of people in the industry. In Denmark and Norway, where we also operate, restrictions on restaurants have been strict but, at the same time, the governments have continuously supported restaurant business, which has had a considerable impact on the employment situation in the industry.”

On 13 March 2020, NoHo Partners announced it was starting co-operation negotiations regarding fixed-term layoffs. On 15 May 2020, the Group announced the start of negotiations to extend those layoffs.

More information available from:
Aku Vikström, CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 44 011 1989
Jarno Suominen, Deputy CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 5655

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.noho.fi

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Yes Yes Yes, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs and Cock’s & Cows. In 2019, NoHo Partners Plc’s turnover was MEUR 272.8 and EBIT MEUR 30.6. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time workers.

NoHo Partners corporate website: www.noho.fi/en
NoHo Partners consumer website:www.ravintola.fi/en


NoHo Partners Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Sorrento Releases Preclinical Data for STI-1499 (COVI-Guard) and STI-2020 (COVI-AMG), Potent ...
Integra LifeSciences Announces Definitive Agreement to Divest its Extremity Orthopedics Business to ...
Sun Communities, Inc. to Acquire Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC for $2.1 Billion
Millrock Reports Update on Drilling, 64North Gold Project, Alaska
Beyond Meat To Expand Walmart Distribution
Nokia signs 5G deal to become BT’s largest infrastructure partner
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Preliminary Six-Month Data from Open-Label Extension of Phase 2 PaTH ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.09.20
NoHo Partners’ August turnover was EUR 20.6 million – the company continues according to its basic scenario