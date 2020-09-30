 

Roxgold Reports 77.2 GPT Over 6.0 Metres in Near-Surface Drilling at 55 Zone, Yaramoko Mine Complex

Roxgold Inc. (“Roxgold” or the “Company”) (TSX: ROXG) (OTCQX: ROGFF) is pleased to announce near-surface infill drilling results from the 55 Zone at the Yaramoko Mine Complex, drilled as part of a review of opportunities for near-surface mineralization to complement our high-grade underground operations.

Fig 1. Long Section of 55 Zone Near Surface Drilling (Graphic: Business Wire)

Yaramoko Mine Complex, Burkina Faso:

Highlights from infill Reverse Circulation (“RC”) drilling

  • 6 metres (“m”) at 77.2 grams per tonne gold (“g/t Au”)in drill hole YRM-19-RC-55Z-003 from 38m including
    • 1.0m at 107 g/t Au from 39m and
    • 1.0m at 220 g/t Au from 42m
  • 6m at 49.5g/t Au in drill hole YRM-19-RC-55Z-005 from 41m
  • 11m at 10.1 g/t Au in drill hole YRM-19-RC-55Z-012 from 14m
  • 4m at 16.2 g/t Au in drill hole YRM-19-RC-55Z-017 from 40m
  • 5m at 7.2 g/t Au in drill hole YRM-19-RC-55Z-006 from 40m including
    • 1.0m at 30.2 g/t Au from 41m
  • 2m at 29.5 g/t Au in drill hole YRM-19-RC-55Z-019 from 41m including
    • 1m at 56.1 g/t Au from 41m
  • 6m at 23.8 g/t Au in drill hole YRM-19-RC-55Z-052 from 13m
  • 3m at 11.3 g/t Au in drill hole YRM-19-RC-55Z-004 from 35m
  • 7m at 6.6 g/t Au in drill hole YRM-19-RC-55Z-032 from 36m

“Earlier this year we initiated a review of near-surface mineralization opportunities across the Yaramoko property to complement our high-grade underground operations. This review identified the near-surface portions of 55 Zone that extend outside of the existing underground Mineral Resource as a priority target,” stated John Dorward, President and CEO. “Drilling results which included 6m at 77g/t Au from 38m in YRM-19-RC-55Z-003 highlight the substantial opportunity that remains in the near-surface environment to extend the mine life at Yaramoko. These results will be incorporated into an interim Mineral Resource and Reserve update to be released in the fourth quarter of 2020.

