 

Liquid Partners With Polycade to Release Retro Gaming Titles

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (the “Company”, “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR) is pleased to announce a partnership with Tyler Bushnell’s Polycade, the connected arcade platform invented by the son of Atari co-founder Nolan Bushnell, which enables retro-enthusiasts to play classic games in the 21st century.

"Partnering with Polycade creates an immediate revenue stream for Liquid. It also successfully executes on our direct-to-consumer model by leveraging Polycade’s innovative emulator software to bring beloved retro games to ultra-modern arcade consoles,” said Daniel Cruz, CFO of Liquid.“ Some of the best gaming titles were created decades ago and fervently played in the arcades of days past. Today, with Tyler’s lifelong understanding of video game culture, Polycade is setting the new standard for arcade machines, capturing the look and feel of retro-style gaming and updating it with the technology and aesthetics to fit the needs of modern homes and businesses.”

Under the agreement, all of Liquid’s retro gaming titles will be made available for the Polycade Game Store launching this fall. Liquid’s retro games will also be available via Polycade commercial models, which can be installed in virtually any business and come preloaded with classic titles.

“Everyone loves video games, but not everyone is a gamer. Polycade is lighthearted, social gaming that you can enjoy with just about anyone! Our partnership with Liquid Media allows us to expand our game offerings with classic, multiplayer arcade and console games from the 80s and 90s, and builds on our mission to create a socially focused platform that bridges a modern gaming experience with the retro arcade feel,” said Bushnell.

Video: Jimmy O. Yang is an actor, stand-up comic and writer best known for starring in the HBO comedy series Silicon Valley. On a tour of his home, Jimmy played some games on his Polycade and chatted with Polycade CEO Tyler Bushnell - watch the YouTube video here.

The arcade experience was a predecessor to the console revolution that started in the 1980s. Since then, gaming content has shifted from physical retail games to the PC revolution of the 90s. The early 2000s experimented with exclusive content for the major consoles, which carried forward until the recent explosion of cross-platform content, such as the hit game Fortnite that has now removed barriers of closed-end content.

