 

Preliminary financial data of Ignitis Group for 8 months of 2020

AB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – Ignitis Grupė or „the Company”) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 900 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313; XS2177349912.

Preliminary financial data of Ignitis Group for 8 months of 2020:

  August
  2020 2019 Change
Revenue EUR 95.3 million EUR 82.1 million 16.1 %
Adjusted EBITDA* EUR 22.9 million EUR 19.4 million 18.0 %
       
  January - August
  2020 2019 Change
Revenue EUR 775.3 million EUR 718.2 million 8.0 %
Adjusted EBITDA* EUR 172.4 million EUR 165.8 million 4.0 %

In January – August 2020, Ignitis Group generated revenue of EUR 775.3 million, which is 8 % more compared to a respective period of 2019 (EUR 718.2 million). The Group's revenue has increased mainly due to price of power distribution service, which is comprised of power transmission, distribution and public service obligations (PSO) components.

The adjusted EBITDA indicator of the Group in January - August 2020 was equal to EUR 172.4 million, i.e. 4 % more compared to a respective period of 2019 (EUR 165.8 million). It was mostly the result of the growing value of regulated assets due to investments in the renewal of distribution networks and efficient use of Kruonis PSHP.

*The Company’s preliminary (2020) and actual (2019) result of adjusted EBITDA is presented after the adjustments made by the management by eliminating the impact of one-off factors. These adjustments are intended to disclose the results of the Company’s operating activity without taking into consideration atypical, one-off factors or factors that have no direct relation with the current period of operations. All adjustments made by the management are disclosed in the Company’s interim and annual reports.

For more information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius
Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt
+370 620 76076


