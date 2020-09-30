Video on Demand (VoD) Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 88,523.67 Million by 2025 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Latest Market Research Report " VoD Market by Solution (IPTV, OTT Services, Pay TV), by Monetization Model (Advertising-based, Subscription-based, Transaction-based), by Device (Laptop/Computer, Smart TV, Smartphone, Tablets), by Application (Education & Training, Live Events & Sports, Media, Entertainment & Gaming ) and Region – Global Forecast to 2025 ", published on Valuates Reports . The Global Video on Demand (VOD) Market size is expected to grow from USD 34,648.16 Million in 2019 to USD 88,523.67 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.92% during the forecast period.

It is expected that the Video on Demand (VoD) industry will emerge as a successful source of revenue for content providers and cable operators worldwide. In terms of customer scope, VoD solutions help viewers reach any connected device, offering a crucial competitive advantage.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global video on demand market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE VoD MARKET SIZE

Major factors driving the growth of Video on Demand market size are the advantage of viewing video anywhere at any time, the proliferation of smart devices, high-speed connectivity, and affordability.

As major players concentrate on providing clients with videos on the go, this increase in instant demand for videos triggers the growth of the Video on Demand industry. Moreover, the increasing popularity of live video streaming for entertainment and business purposes is expected to drive the video on demand market size.

The ever-increasing internet penetration in emerging or developing economies provide an excellent growth opportunity for the Video on Demand service providers. Additionally, the rise in the middle class's income and increase in per capita income globally would also result in the expansion of viewers and subscribers, thereby increasing the Video on Demand market size.

The launch of Virtual and Augmented Reality 360-degree videos is also expected to draw more customers and fuel the growth of the Video on Demand market size.

