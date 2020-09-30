 

Foran Mining Announces Retirement of President

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2020, 16:30  |  70   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foran Mining Corporation (TSX-V: FOM) (the “Company” or “Foran”) announces the retirement of Patrick Soares, President, CEO and Director, effective September 30, 2020.

Darren Morcombe, Executive Chairman commented, “Patrick has fulfilled a mandate of de-risking the McIlvenna Bay Project, thereby increasing the value of the Project to shareholders. During his tenure at Foran, we have demonstrated that McIlvenna Bay could be the center of Saskatchewan’s next mining camp. The next step is to negotiate the path to construction in a way that maximizes value per share for shareholders.”  

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Patrick for his considerable contributions to the growth of Foran, the advancement of McIlvenna Bay, his leadership and his friendship with everyone involved. He has been tireless in his efforts over the last 10 years, during some of the most challenging times we have seen in the industry. Foran has benefited greatly from his involvement and we wish him much success in the future.”

Mr. Soares noted, “Base metals, and resource projects in general, have been largely ignored by investors during the past decade. However, things are changing rapidly as governments look to find ways to drive the economy forward on a path to lower carbon emissions. Copper and zinc are going to be essential as we continue to advance towards green energy. More electric vehicles are going to require the revamping of electrical grids and the world is going to need more copper and zinc to make this happen. A local Canadian supply of these key critical metals is going be ever more important to Saskatchewan and Canada. It is time for me to step aside but I know that I leave the Company in good hands.”  

Darren Morcombe, Executive Chairman, will assume the role of Interim CEO. Mr. Soares has agreed to remain on the Technical Committee, thereby continuing to provide his expertise and guidance to the Company.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining is a zinc-copper exploration and development company with projects located along the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt. The McIlvenna Bay Project, Foran’s flagship asset located within the Hanson Lake District, sits just 65km from Flin Flon, Manitoba and is part of the world class Flin Flon Greenstone Belt that extends from Snow Lake, Manitoba, through Flin Flon to Foran’s ground in eastern Saskatchewan, a distance of over 225km.

Seite 1 von 4
Foran Mining Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Orphan Drug ALKINDI SPRINKLE (hydrocortisone) as ...
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Invibes Advertising: H1 2020 results.
Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal 2020
Bionano Genomics Announces Continued Expansion of Global Business with Adoption of Saphyr for ...
Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Holo Surgical Inc. and its ARAI Digital ...
Strong operating performance continues as Golden Leaf Holdings expects to report a successive ...
FenixOro Launches Drill Program at Abriaqui
OceanaGold Announces C$150 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...