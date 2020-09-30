 

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX, GTXMQ)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming November 24, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Garrett Motion Inc. (“Garrett” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GTX, OTC: GTXMQ) securities between October 1, 2018 and September 18, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Garrett investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/garrett-motion-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On August 26, 2020, before the market opened, the Company disclosed that its “leveraged capital structure poses significant challenges to its overall strategic and financial flexibility and may impair its ability to gain or hold market share in the highly competitive automotive supply market, thereby putting Garrett at a meaningful disadvantage relative to its peers.” Garrett further stated that its “high leverage is exacerbated by significant claims asserted by Honeywell against certain Garrett subsidiaries under the disputed subordinated asbestos indemnity and the tax matters agreement.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.04, or 44%, to close at $3.84 per share on August 26, 2020, thereby damaging investors.

On Sunday, September 20, 2020, Garrett announced that it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

On Monday, September 21, 2020, the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) announced that it would commence proceedings to delist Garrett’s stock from the NYSE after the Company’s disclosure that it had filed for bankruptcy.

On this news, the Company’s stock began trading over-the-counter and closed at $1.76 per share on September 22, 2020, a 12% decline from the closing price on September 18, 2020.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that, due to its agreement to indemnify and reimburse Honeywell for certain asbestos-related liability, Garrett was saddled with an unsustainable level of debt; (2) that, as a result, Garrett had a highly leveraged capital structure that posed significant challenges to its overall strategic and financial flexibility; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Garrett’s ability to gain or hold market share was impaired; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to seek bankruptcy protection; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

