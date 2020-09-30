BALYO Publishes Its Results for the First Half of 2020

Regulatory News:

BALYO (FR0013258399, Ticker: BALYO, eligible for PEA-PME) (Paris:BALYO), a technological leader in the design and development of innovative robotic solutions, today announces its 2020 half-year results, as approved by the Board of Directors on September, 29 2020.

Pascal Rialland, CEO of BALYO, says: « The first half of 2020 was marked by the COVID-19 crisis, which on the one hand slowed down BALYO's sales momentum and on the other hand led the Company to reorganize itself to better adapt its business to the new constraints related to the pandemic. Figures for the first half of the year should not offset the many business and operating achievements made by the Company during the past six months thanks to the commitment and expertise of our teams. The significant decrease in the number of complex projects delayed, the renewal of part of the range of robots with new high value-added features, and the signature of numerous partnerships with international intralogistics integrators are among the most significant achievements. These key milestones for BALYO's future growth, combined with the strengthening of our cash position, will provide the Company with enough visibility to effectively pursue the successful deployment of its strategy over the coming semesters. Our mid-term ambitions remain intact, supported by the increased needs for innovative robotic solutions. »