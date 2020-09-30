 

Quadient Availability of the 2020 half-year financial report

Quadient: Availability of
the 2020 half-year financial report

Paris, 30 September 2020,

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT) announces that it has filed its 2020 half-year financial report on 30 September 2020.

It can be viewed and downloaded at the following address: 2020 half-year financial report, in the “Publications / Financial Reports” section of Quadient’ Investor Relations website (https://invest.quadient.com/en-US), as well as on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org).

For more information, please contact:

Laurent Sfaxi, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 61 39
l.sfaxi@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com 		Caroline Baude, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82
c.baude@quadient.com

 

Or visit our website: https://invest.quadient.com/en-US

Attachment


