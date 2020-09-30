 

Novelion Therapeutics Provides Update on Liquidation Process

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2020, 20:06  |  67   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (“Novelion” or the “Company”) by Alvarez & Marsal Canada Inc., Novelion’s court appointed liquidator (the “Liquidator”) today provides an update on the Company’s voluntary liquidation process (the “Liquidation”) that started on January 16, 2020 (the “Effective Date”).

Liquidation Update

The Liquidator continues to believe that it will be able to complete a distribution in the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to the resolution of claims and other ongoing administrative matters including the finalization of tax returns and related matters in Canada and the U.S., but will provide further information to shareholders in the coming weeks.

Shareholders and other interested parties should visit www.alvarezandmarsal.com/novelion for continuing information about Novelion, the Liquidation and related matters.

Novelion Assets and Amryt Shares

As announced on September 25, 2019, Amryt Pharma plc (“Amryt”) acquired 100% of the outstanding equity interests of Novelion’s former operating subsidiary, Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Aegerion”), as contemplated in Aegerion’s First Amended Joint Chapter 11 Plan (the “Aegerion Transaction”). In the Aegerion Transaction, reorganized Aegerion became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amryt, and Novelion received American depository receipts (“ADRs”) representing approximately 14.0 million ordinary shares of Amryt (the “Amryt Equity”) in full satisfaction of Novelion’s claims as creditor under the secured intercompany loan between Aegerion and Novelion.

The custodian holding the ADRs confirms that Novelion currently holds 2,498,050 ADRs representing approximately 12.49 million ordinary shares of Amryt.

In addition, Novelion holds certain limited royalty interests and equity interests in subsidiaries that carry on no active business and, aside from cash in an amount not exceeding USD$5,000, are not known to hold any material assets. As of August 31, 2020, the Liquidator, on behalf of the Company, holds cash in its trust accounts of CAD$29,319.71 and USD$333,716.25.

Registered shareholders on the Company’s stock transfer books (“Registered Holders”) as of the Effective Date will be entitled to a pro-rata share of any distribution to shareholders in the Liquidation. The Liquidator will distribute any remaining ADRs or Amryt Equity (which is publicly traded and subject to volatility), or net proceeds therefrom, and any remaining cash assets to Registered Holders of the Company’s shares in connection with the completion of the Liquidation process. The Liquidator continues to expect that any distributions made in connection with the Liquidation will consist almost entirely of ADRs or Amryt Equity or net proceeds therefrom, net of any sales of ADRs or Amryt Equity that are necessary to fund the Company’s liabilities and cover the expenses of the Liquidation.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
FenixOro Launches Drill Program at Abriaqui
Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Holo Surgical Inc. and its ARAI Digital ...
CloudMD Grants Stock Options
Voting Rights and Capital
BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor, BCX9930, Shows Clinical Benefit as Monotherapy Through 400 mg ...
FuelCell Energy Announces Pricing of Offering of Common Stock
EHang Unveils Heavy-lift AAV for Short-to-Medium-Haul Aerial Logistics
HPQ NANO Receives Request for Spherical Nano Silicon Material From Major Automobile Manufacturer; ...
Iterum Therapeutics Announces Positive Pre-NDA Meeting with FDA for Sulopenem for Treatment of ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...