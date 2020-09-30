Cinedigm Releases The FANtastical Horror UNDER CONTROLL on Digital and DVD October 6

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) and FantomFilm set the release of UNDER CONTROLL on Digital and DVD for October 6. The 2019 FANtastic Horror Film Festival FANtastic Award Nominee stars Eva Habermann and George Hardy who encounter a medieval troll after it is accidentally released from a centuries old punishment and ensues on a revengeful quest that is nothing short of evil.

Based on an old legend from the Black Forest of Germany, UNDER CONTROLL tells the story of an evil troll who was transformed into stone in the 15th century, but it is accidentally brought back to life 500 years later, and is hell bent on getting revenge for his centuries of suffering. To prevent being unmasked, the Troll slips into the body of an unsuspecting woman and sets its sights out on a quest to open a portal to the underworld and unleash an army of fellow trolls to help it take over the world. When a prominent scientist, a nosy neighbor, and the woman’s teenaged daughter suspect that something is amiss, they try to desperately stop the troll from destroying the earth.