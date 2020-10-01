U.S. Department of Energy Advances Nuclear Stockpile Research and Simulations with 4X More Powerful Supercomputer Built by Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today announced it is building a new supercomputer with quadrupled performance1 for the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA). The new system will support critical modeling and simulation of nuclear weapons at high 3D resolutions to ensure reliability and security of the nuclear stockpile.

The NNSA’s new system, which it has named “Crossroads,” will replace the existing Cray-based system, Trinity, to advance current and planned future research. The new system will be delivered in the spring of 2022 and hosted at Los Alamos National Laboratory. It will be used by the three NNSA national laboratories: Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Los Alamos National Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratories during 2022 - 2026.