Aspo Plc

Stock Exchange Release

October 1, 2020 at 9:45 a.m.



Aspo's Board of Directors decided on the payment of the second dividend installment

The Board of Directors of Aspo Plc has today decided on the payment of the second dividend installment of EUR 0.11 per share, based on the decision of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on May 4, 2020.