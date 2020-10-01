 

MarineMax Expands Great Lakes and West Coast Presence Adding 20 Locations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO), the nation's largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, today announced the acquisition of SkipperBud’s and its affiliate, Silver Seas Yachts (collectively SkipperBud’s), significantly growing its presence in the Great Lakes region and the West Coast of the United States. SkipperBud’s is one of the largest sales, brokerage, service and marina/storage groups in the world. Fiscal 2019 revenue for SkipperBud’s was $220 million, making this the largest acquisition for the Company to date. The shareholders of SkipperBud’s will remain as its operators. The acquisition is expected to be accretive in its first full year.

SkipperBud’s was founded over 60 years ago with the realization that the growth and success of the company depended on its team members. Under Michael Pretasky Sr., SkipperBud’s demonstrated a commitment to customers by delivering the dream of the boating lifestyle while evolving the Company to increase its focus on marinas and storage income making it one of the industry’s largest dealership and marina operators. Led for the past 14 years by Michael Pretasky Jr., the Company has seen significant growth and expansion of locations and brands. With the acquisition, MarineMax adds 20 locations in Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, California, Washington and Florida. Additionally, the acquisition strengthens MarineMax’s premium real estate holdings with the addition of 11 marina and storage facilities, nearly doubling the Company’s marina portfolio.

W. Brett McGill, Chief Executive Officer and President of MarineMax stated, "We are very excited to expand with such a great organization as SkipperBud’s, who we have known for many years and who share our values and culture. The acquisition adds greatly to our geographic reach in the Great Lakes and the West Coast. It also provides us the opportunity to fully leverage our business and brand infrastructure across the country, better enabling us to serve customers in all markets. The acquisition aligns with our long-term strategy to grow our cycle resilient higher margin businesses, especially marina and storage income, by nearly doubling our marina operations. We are excited to have Mike Pretasky Jr. join our management team and continue to lead the operations. Mike has a proven track record in the marine industry and will help lead the Company to further growth.”

